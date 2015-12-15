ArmorText named a Strong Performer, Excels at Out of Band Comms in report by Independent Research Firm

ArmorText received the highest scores possible in nine criteria, including Data Sovereignty, Enhanced Functionality, and Market Approach.

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ArmorText, a leading provider of Secure Out of Band Collaboration™, today announced that it was designated a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Secure Communications, Q3, 2022. Most notably, the report cited ArmorText as the only solution that “excels at enabling out of band communications.”

While Forrester’s evaluation focused on a broader Secure Communications market, the report states that, “ArmorText is a great fit for security operations and incident response communications and collaboration, as well as multi-organization threat intelligence sharing,” all of which are core out of band use cases.

“ArmorText was purpose built for today’s heightened security and compliance needs without sacrificing collaboration,” says Founder and CEO Navroop Mitter.

The report also noted that, “Reference customers praised [ArmorText’s] ease of use and E2EE archiving capabilities, noting its segmented data retention lifecycles and data reviewer controls.”

Repeated breaches by Ragnar Locker, Lapsus$, and sector wide calamities like Solarwinds have clearly demonstrated Security Operations, Incident Response, Executive, and Threat Sharing communications on Teams, Slack, and email are in the adversaries’ crosshairs. Criminal enterprises openly taunt their victims on the inside of their in-band collaboration chats and calls as they discuss how to negotiate ransomware payments and carry out remediation efforts. In almost all cases, adversaries listened in for valuable intel in these communications hundreds of days prior to discovery. Unfortunately, shadow-IT solutions like WhatsApp and Signal deliver end-to-end encryption, but fail to deliver user management, policy enforcement, and governance. This creates a challenge internally and also with external regulators and courts levying severe penalties and fines against companies to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars for not meeting business records retention requirements. Security personnel are not exempt from these requirements before, during, or after a crisis.

ArmorText doesn’t replace your enterprise-wide tools. As part of a Tier & Protect Strategy™, ArmorText is deployed alongside your company’s current in-band communications platform, providing an out of band, end-to-end encrypted collaboration environment for sensitive communications of executive, board, security, incident, and collective defense members. And unlike consumer privacy apps, ArmorText addresses enterprise needs for governance and audit trails, data sovereignty control, policy enforcement, and remediation without depending on your in-band network.

ArmorText fills the gap between enterprise communications suites and encrypted consumer apps where business-critical roles need an independent communications channel that is both much more secure and also fully compliant.

“A successful Tier & Protect Strategy™ requires both an in-band and a secure out of band option,” explains Mitter. We believe ArmorText’s position as a Strong Performer in Forrester’s report attests to the value and growing need for secure out of band collaboration in the enterprise.”

“The secure messenger space is quite noisy right now,” said Matt Calligan, ArmorText’s Director of Emerging Markets. “Too many try to compete head-on as a replacement for Microsoft so there’s a lack of focus on the needs of those in mission critical roles, and that lack of focus comes at a cost.”

“At ArmorText, we are obsessively focused on the needs of those select groups in your organization whose communications are business critical – they have unique needs that an enterprise-wide tool can’t meet. By meeting those unique security and compliance needs, the real value to ArmorText clients is the confidence and peace of mind for management, executive, and security personnel as they engage in these high-stakes situations.”

Source: Forrester Research, Inc., “The Forrester Wave™: Secure Communications, Q3 2022,” by Heidi Shey, Amy DeMartine, Lok Sze Sung, and Peggy Dostie. Aug 29, 2022.

About ArmorText

At ArmorText, we focus on one thing: providing you with a way to securely communicate out of band with your mission-critical departments and roles. Because if you can’t communicate, all your other plans are worthless. ArmorText enables collective defense collaboration between public and private entities across critical infrastructure sectors including energy, manufacturing, and finance, among others.

