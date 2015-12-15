Array Announces Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Array, a leading financial innovation platform, announced its integration with Q2’s digital banking platform. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. Through this integration, Array will offer products such as My Credit Manager, ID Protect and Offers Engine through Q2’s Partner Accelerator Program.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, part of the Q2 Innovation Studio, allows financial services providers who are leveraging the Q2 SDK (software development kit) to integrate their technology with the Q2 digital banking platform. Banks and credit unions can work with these partners to purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy the standardized integrations directly to their customers.

My Credit Manager enables users to view, understand and manage their credit information. They can receive score change alerts, interact with a score simulator and view credit score factors and debt analysis components. ID Protect includes identity monitoring, insurance and restoration services that help keep users safe from fraud. This includes dark web monitoring, alerts and identity theft restoration services.

“Array is driving digital banking forward by providing innovative technologies that can help strengthen relationships between financial institutions and their account holders,” said Johnny Ola, Managing Director of the Q2 Innovation Studio. ”Through this integration, we are pleased to see Array offering this option and capability to our customers, and we are excited to help consumers better manage and protect their financial wellbeing.”

In addition, financial institutions can leverage Offers Engine to market their services to account holders with actionable offers that are based on the user’s individual credit-data attributes and matched to appropriate credit products, resulting in greater relevance and likelihood of approval.

“More than ever, consumers have higher expectations of their banks and credit unions, and they want products and information to help people strengthen their finances,” said Martin Toha, Co-Founder and CEO of Array. “Our partnership with Q2 enables institutions to differentiate themselves in the market while providing the ability to increase engagement and potentially generate more loan volume.”

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

To learn more about how these financial institutions and fintech companies developed their innovation through Q2 Innovation Studio, please click here.

About Array

Array is a financial innovation platform that helps digital brands, financial institutions, and fintechs get compelling consumer products and features to market quickly. Array’s products enable its clients to drive more revenue while increasing digital engagement and financial literacy for their customers. The company has clients across multiple market segments serving millions of active users. Array was founded in 2020 by Martin Toha and Phillip Zedalis and its investors include Battery Ventures, General Catalyst, and Nyca Partners. To learn more visit www.array.com.

