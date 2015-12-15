ASGN Incorporated Announces Participation in the Inaugural Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors, announced today the Company’s participation in the Inaugural Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Ted Hanson, CEO, and Jim Brill, Senior Vice President, CAO and Treasurer, are scheduled to present at 3:05 p.m. CT and will participate in investor meetings throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, and a link to the live event and replay will be made available on the Investors’ section of ASGN’s website at investors.asgn.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

Contacts

Marie Perry

ASGN Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Kimberly Esterkin

Addo Investor Relations

310-829-5400

[email protected]

