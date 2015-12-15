AttackIQ Academy Wins 2022 SC Awards in Excellence for Best IT Security-related Training Program

Free educational community honored for its commitment to helping cybersecurity teams accelerate the practice of threat-informed defense

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AttackIQ, the leading independent vendor of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) systems, today announced AttackIQ Academy has won the 2022 SC Awards in Excellence for Best IT Security-related Training Program. The industry awards program is cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program, recognizing the solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

With the industry reeling from attacks and a shortage of talent, AttackIQ saw a need to educate security professionals on the practice of threat-informed defense. In April 2020, the company launched AttackIQ Academy to arm security practitioners with current, practical, and applicable cybersecurity skills. It provides free, self-paced entry-level and advanced cybersecurity training taught by cybersecurity practitioners at the cutting edge of the field. This includes foundational, intermediate, and advanced courses in operationalizing MITRE ATT&CK, Uniting Threat and Risk Management with NIST 800-53 and ATT&CK, Purple Teaming, and Breach and Attack Simulation, among others.

“In today’s challenging business environment, organizations can’t defend themselves unless security teams can plan their defenses against well-defined threats, measure how well those defenses are working, and execute improvements, all on a continuous basis,” said Carl Wright, Chief Commercial Officer at AttackIQ. “We created AttackIQ Academy to provide concrete instruction in getting this done, and are honored to see our mission to help organizations build a threat-informed defense recognized by the SC Awards.”

Now in its 25th year, the 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories, expanding its recognition program to include several new award categories that reflect the shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. Excellence Award winners were selected by a world-class panel of industry leaders from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education among others.

“The information security needs of organizations are dynamic, and a simple buy-sell relationship with a vendor will rarely be good enough,” said Jill Aitoro, senior vice president of content strategy at CyberRisk Alliance and editor in chief of SC Media. “The Excellence Award winners demonstrate they understand that their responsibility to customers goes well beyond the sale of a product or service.”

AttackIQ Academy is part of the Informed Defender Community and is provided as a public service. The student population has grown to 36,000+ students in 180+ different countries since its launch, and more than 28,000 certificates have been awarded. Participants are eligible for (ISC)2 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits following completion of the curriculum.

Interested in attending an AttackIQ Academy Live Show? Check out upcoming dates in Chicago, London, Dubai, Atlanta and Houston: http://attackiqacademy.live

To learn more about AttackIQ Academy, visit: https://academy.attackiq.com/

To view the full list of Excellence winners, visit: https://www.scmagazine.com/sc-awards

About AttackIQ

AttackIQ, the leading independent vendor of breach and attack simulation solutions, built the industry’s first Security Optimization Platform for continuous security control validation and improving security program effectiveness and efficiency. AttackIQ is trusted by leading organizations worldwide to plan security improvements and verify that cyberdefenses work as expected, aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The Company is committed to giving back to the cybersecurity community through its free award-winning AttackIQ Academy, open Preactive Security Exchange, and partnership with MITRE Engenuity’s Center for Threat-Informed Defense. For more information, visit www.attackiq.com. Follow AttackIQ on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

Contacts

Mariah Simank



10Fold for AttackIQ



[email protected]

(512) 971-3702