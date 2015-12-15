August 19th is International VPN Day – Why does that matter?

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International VPN Day is celebrated every year on August 19th. The event was first suggested by cybersecurity company NordVPN to remind people about the importance of cybersecurity education because every year, the number of cybersecurity attacks increases by 30% on average .

The company encourages users to take the National Privacy Test to mark the occasion and assess their cybersecurity knowledge. Last year, 24,311 respondents from 197 countries took the test to celebrate, and the results showed that while people know a lot about being safe online, their habits still remain poor.

Invented in 1993, the VPN is a cybersecurity tool that helps its users to encrypt their network to have a safer, more private, and less restricted internet connection. Today, 142 million people use VPNs for privacy, security, and more internet freedom. That’s a third of all internet users .

“Every year, the demand for VPNs is growing worldwide. In fact, it is now six times higher than for another well-known cybersecurity solution – antivirus. That shows how the tool has become mainstream as a result of people caring more about their safety and privacy online. Celebrating International VPN Day is celebrating a private, safe, and liberated internet,” says Daniel Markuson, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN .

8 reasons to use a VPN

Browse privately. We believe every individual should be able to communicate and access the free internet without instantly giving up their right to a private online experience. Using a VPN can give you back some control over your data and who gets to see it, log it, and monetize it. Bypass censorship. No matter where you are, access anything that you need. If you are an activist or a journalist visiting or living in an authoritarian country, stay confident in your privacy and bypass censorship. Secure public Wi-Fi. If a Wi-Fi connection isn’t encrypted, connecting to it could expose your browsing activity. A VPN protects you by encrypting your internet connection, limiting the risk of getting your payment details stolen while using public Wi-Fi. Work and study from anywhere. Access your work or university network from anywhere in the world. Not only will a VPN help secure you from third parties and cybercriminals online, but you’ll also be able to switch your location and access your usual websites and networks. Save money on flights, hotels, and rentals. Connect to servers in other countries to stop price discrimination. The trick is to make it appear as if you’re browsing from a country where the prices are lower. Download and upload files securely. With a VPN, your IP stays hidden and your online traffic is encrypted so that no one can see or intercept it. Protect your online identity. Hide your IP address and online behavior from scammers and ISPs. Increase your internet speed. A VPN prevents bandwidth throttling that ISP uses to regulate network traffic if you stream or game a lot.

International VPN Day is the best time to try a VPN

On August 19th, NordVPN offers 68% off its 2-year Complete Plan + 3 months free. The plan includes everything you need to stay private and secure on the internet: an advanced VPN tool, strong malware protection, a tracker and an ad blocker, a data breach scanner, the NordPass password manager, and the NordLocker 1TB encrypted cloud storage service.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, used by millions of internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption and Onion Over VPN and guarantees privacy with zero tracking. One of the key features of the product is Threat Protection, which blocks malicious websites, malware, trackers, and ads. NordVPN is very user friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, and has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries worldwide. For more information: nordvpn.com.