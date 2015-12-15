Australia’s La Trobe University Selects Informatica Customer 360 SaaS to Enhance Student Lifecycle Management on the Cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that it is working with La Trobe University in Australia, one of the world’s leading universities, to implement Informatica’s Customer 360, a modern, AI-powered cloud-native SaaS solution to enhance student lifecycle management. This innovative use of Customer 360 SaaS solution has won La Trobe University an honorary award from Informatica’s Innovation Awards 2022.

Delivered on Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform, Informatica’s Customer 360 SaaS application allows La Trobe University to simplify, master, manage and govern data sets related to each student record. With a golden record of student in a single 360-degree view, the University can leverage trusted data across the organization to create personalized and targeted communications that are relevant to individual student needs and increase further engagement with each student.

“Informatica’s Customer 360 enables us to have a single source of truth, a holistic 360-degree view of data we can trust from across our organization for data analytics and insights,” said Anthony Perera, Director of Data & Analytics at La Trobe University. We can have greater peace of mind and not have to worry about data, and that frees up our time to deal with more strategic tasks. Furthermore, having high quality, trusted data allows us to optimize our marketing campaign efforts and become even more successful in engaging our students in every stage of their journey with us – from student recruitment, enrolment right through to graduation and beyond. This underpins La Trobe’s belief in pursuing sustainable practices and innovation.”

“Data fragmentation from disparate systems is creating data silos which makes it challenging for organizations to optimize experience and engagements with target audiences across all channels and touchpoints,” said Richard Scott, Vice President and Managing Director, Informatica Australia & New Zealand. With Informatica’s Customer 360 solution deployed on the IDMC platform, the SaaS solution allows La Trobe University to achieve faster time to value with quicker deployment, while empowering data users with the self-service function to access data they need in broader visibility and consistency that are aligned to business outcomes. This in turn creates a better, trusted relationship with the students, improves student experience and retention rates with the consistent use of high-quality data across the University.”

The project will be implemented in phases starting with Customer 360 to enable a 360-degree view of student data, followed by Reference 360 for managing reference data in its entire lifecycle and data governance to enable the adherence of La Trobe University’s data governance policy. The overall implementation will leverage IDMC platform for data democratization across the organization.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.

Contacts

Informatica Public Relations



[email protected]