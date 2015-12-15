AvePoint EduTech Rebrands to MaivenPoint to Focus on the Future of Learning

SaaS modern learning product line expands digital expertise and global reach with new acquisitions, accolades and company investment

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced that its SaaS modern learning product line AvePoint EduTech is now MaivenPoint. The new name is part of a comprehensive rebranding effort across all aspects of the brand identity to reflect the transformation of education to meet every learner where they are and provide a holistic, collaborative and inspired learning experience.

“It’s clear that the way people learn, whether in the classroom or in the office, has changed dramatically,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AvePoint. “The future of education is an experience where the learning should come to you in a way that is intuitive and inspiring. Our rebranding reflects this shift from technology-driven learning to user-driven learning. Our mission with MaivenPoint is to make your learning experience limitless and inspire everyone to achieve their aspirations.”

MaivenPoint™ enables educators, students and organizations to create engaging learning experiences to meet their unique and evolving needs, including four key product suites:

Curricula Learning Management: Enabling an immersive, engaging and collaborative online learning experience for institutes and organizations that maximizes the impact for every learner.

Examena Exams Management: Developing, delivering and managing online or hybrid exams for educators through a seamless, trusted digital assessment platform.

Vitae Student and Alumni Management: Providing organizations with the capability to personalize communications to foster, build and manage relationships with students, alumni, prospects and partners.

eTeams Training Management: Helping training entities streamline administrative productivity and offer enhanced learning services in a unified platform.

Continued Progress and Industry Recognition to Make Learning Limitless

Several strategic acquisitions have been made in the past year that build upon its heritage of transformative technology experiences for higher education to extend a seamless, collaborative learning experience that stretches beyond the classroom.

Combined Knowledge Ltd, one of the world’s premier Microsoft training providers, was acquired to help advance the company’s mission of providing quality digital training enablement for organizations worldwide. Additionally, i-Access, a leading provider of training management solutions, was acquired to further content offerings for corporate learning and development. The R&D and product teams from both companies are now fully integrated to build upon MaivenPoint’s already robust capabilities to address the learning needs across industries.

The evolution to create engaging learning experiences that meet the needs of today’s learner continue to garner significant industry recognition, including:

To learn more, please visit https://www.maivenpoint.com.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements, and in its subsequent filings made to the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Media Contact

Nicole Caci

AvePoint

[email protected]

(201)-201-8143