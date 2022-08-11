Axion Receives Full Revocation of Cease Trade Order

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2022) – Axion Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AXV) (the “Company” or “Axion“) is pleased to announce that it has been issued a revocation order (the “Revocation Order“) by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC“) on August 11, 2022.

Since the issuance of the cease trade order, the Company has been continuing its principal business as an investment issuer while vigorously litigating various legal actions involving the former CEO, Todd Bonner, and his spouse, Nithinan Boonyawattanapisut, as well as their associates (together the “Bonner Parties”). The Company succeeded in obtaining a complete dismissal of a petition brought by the Bonner Parties based on the merit, and it was awarded costs to be borne by the Bonner Parties while the Respondent Directors of the Company were further awarded Special Costs against the Bonner Parties. The Company brought an action against the Bonner Parties for the theft of significant assets of the Company (the “Axion Civil Claim”).

On October 27, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with KUAM (Hong Kong) Investment 02 Ltd. (“KUAM02”), a related party, to acquire a 50% interest in H2CI-KuniUmi Asia, Inc. (“H2CI-KU”). Final closing of the transaction is expected after the Company receives necessary regulatory approvals. H2CI-KU retains the exclusive commercialization rights of a proven Canadian technology which refines green hydrogen economically, with proprietary commercial extraction systems having been successfully commissioned during the first quarter of 2022 in Quebec, Canada. The Company continues to work closely with H2CI-KU, as H2CI-KU received several delegations from potential strategic partners located in Europe, Asia and North America, to develop partnerships based on long term and large scale off-take agreements.

The Company appreciates the support from its shareholders throughout this time and looks forward to issuing an update on expected business related activities in the near future and, in particular, share a more comprehensive plan pertaining to the Company’s most recent announcement involving the transaction with H2CI-KuniUmi Asia, Inc. as well as an anticipated corporate name change.

The securities of Axion will remain suspended from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange pending the completion of a reinstatement application to the TSX Venture Exchange.

