Axis Announces Amendments to 7.5% Extendible Unsecured Convertible Subordinated Debentures

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axis Auto Finance Inc. (“Axis” or the “Company”) (TSX: AXIS), a rapidly growing financial technology company changing the way Canadians purchase and finance used vehicles, today announced that it intends to extend the maturity date of its 7.5% Extendible Unsecured Convertible Subordinated Debentures (the “Debentures“) until December 31, 2025 and decrease the conversion price of the Debentures to $0.80 per share.

The Debentures were issued in April 2018 pursuant to a debenture indenture (the “Indenture“) with TSX Trust Company (the “Indenture Trustee“) and have an interest rate of 7.5% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on the last day of June and December in each year. The Debentures are convertible at the option of the holder of the Debentures (a “Debentureholder“) at any time prior to the day immediately preceding the Final Expiry Date (as such term is defined in the Indenture) at a conversion price (the “Conversion Price“) of $0.80 per share, subject to adjustments in accordance with the provisions of the Indenture. The Debentures are redeemable in whole or in part at Axis’ option at any time up to the Final Maturity Date. Other than the proposed amendments providing for a new maturity date and conversion price, the other terms of the Debentures remain unchanged.

The Debentureholders have passed an Extraordinary Resolution (as such term is defined in the Indenture) approving the amendments to the maturity date and the conversion price and the TSX has conditionally approved the amendments, subject to standard filing conditions.

About Axis Auto Finance

Axis is a financial technology company changing the way Canadians buy and finance used vehicles. Through our direct-to-consumer portal, DriveAxis.ca, customers can choose their next used vehicle, arrange financing, and get the car delivered to their home. In addition, the company continues to grow B2B non-prime auto loan originations by delivering innovative technology solutions and superior service to its Dealer Partner Network. All Axis auto loans report to Equifax, resulting in over 70% of customers seeing a significant improvement of their credit scores. Further information on the Company can be found at https://www.axisfinancegroup.com/investors-press-releases/.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

Axis Auto Finance Inc.



Todd Hudson



CEO



(416) 633-5626



[email protected]