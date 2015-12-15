Babel Street Launches Groundbreaking Insight APIs

Customers Can Now Put Enriched, AI-Enabled Open-Source Intelligence on Any Interface

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Babel Street, the world’s leading AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company, today announced the immediate availability of three new Insight APIs that allow customers and partners to incorporate data onto any chosen platform. While the Babel Street Platform has been implemented in a variety of environments, these APIs dramatically increase flexibility for customers and partners. With the new Insight APIs, Babel Street now offers customers more control and configuration capabilities than any other Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) platform.

Highlights of the Babel Street Insight APIs include the global and multilingual capabilities, which make it possible to process any publicly available input in hundreds of languages, as well as access to the AI and ML-enabled Babel Data Library, the world’s largest and most diverse collection of enriched data. The library empowers customers with data that has undergone a range of improvements like normalization, location extraction, sentiment analysis, violent intent detection, entity identification, and curation by topic or location. As a result, insights relevant to customer challenges can now go anywhere to rapidly inform multi-disciplinary teams and agents, including customer data lakes and internal applications.

Each day over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are created online, adding to the massive trove of data already available. Intelligence professionals rely on Babel Street’s technology to access valuable data, position it for fast, accurate analysis, and ultimately generate critical insights in the proper context. The Insight APIs put customers in control with configuration and channel functionality that accelerates time-to-insights.

“Our customers don’t just need publicly available data. They need that data fast, accurate, and to arrive in context. Above all else, they need data that is accessible in the right place, consistent with intelligence operations, standardized for consistency across hundreds of sources, and available for analysis in real-time,” said Pat Butler, SVP Strategy at Babel Street. “Our Insight APIs bring agility and flexibility to the intelligence process, even as the firehose of data grows by the day.”

The OSINT market is expected to grow to over $20 billion by 2027, with national security teams and large enterprises leading adoption. Analysts have also predicted that by 2025 over 463 exabytes of data will be generated each day globally. Given the rapid growth and disparate nature of data, it’s critical that providers make their technologies increasingly flexible and customizable. Babel Street’s Intelligence APIs ensure a perfect match with national security and enterprise requirements while expanding the possibilities for end-users.

“This new offering represents the latest step in our push to make open-source intelligence solutions easier to use and consume for both public and private sector customers,” said Michael Southworth, CEO of Babel Street. “These APIs create incredibly flexible opportunities to ingest data into an existing platform while increasing the depth and speed of relevant insights. We’re proud to be the only OSINT provider who can reliably put intelligence anywhere and do it at scale.”

The Babel Street Insight APIs include:

Channels



The Channels API provides access to Babel Street’s curated collection of documents indexed by topic and location to provide real-time global situational awareness, focusing on breaking news, disease outbreaks, mass casualty attacks, national disasters, terror events, transportation, and other significant events.

Document



The Document API leverages Babel Street’s extensive enriched data library, which processes hundreds of millions of documents per day across tens of millions of publicly available sites to make full-form feeds available for indexing and search in near real-time.

Identity



The Identity API provides access to person-based public records data and related documents. Searches are performed using identifiers, such as name, address, phone, email, social handle, and more.

About Babel Street



Babel Street is the world’s leading AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company. The company’s technology allows customers to rapidly discover and decipher the insights they need to empower their missions, regardless of origin, language, or platform. Babel Street’s patented analytics software transforms the most relevant insights for our customers through AI-enabled, cross-lingual, conceptual, and persistent search of information from around the world. State-of-the-art linguistics technology deciphers actionable insights from public or private data sources unbound by origin or language. With Babel Street, governments and organizations empower their teams with critical and timely insights on a single pane of glass for immediate analysis, action, and mission success. Babel Street software serves as a force multiplier for customers to uncover threats and opportunities – known and unknown, foreign or domestic, physical or cyber – and make the world a safer, more prosperous place. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London, Canberra, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com.

