BAE Systems, Inc. names Guy Montminy to lead its Finance team

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAE Systems, Inc. has named Guy Montminy as its senior vice president for finance, effective Sept. 5, 2022.

In his role, Montminy will be responsible for the financial operations of the company’s U.S.-based businesses, which employ more than 34,000 employees in the United States, United Kingdom, and Sweden, and generated 2021 sales of nearly $12.5 billion.

Montminy will report to BAE Systems, Inc. president and CEO Tom Arseneault, and serve as a member of the Inc. senior leadership team. This is a role he held previously, from 2014 to 2016.

“Guy is a proven, strong leader, both within our company and in our industry,” said Arseneault. “I look forward to continuing to benefit from his deep experience and strategic counsel as we continue to position the company for the future.”

Montminy returns from his current role where he served as an advisor on a wide range of company initiatives. Prior to his current role, he served as the sector president of the company’s Platforms and Services sector from 2018 to 2020. Prior to that, Montminy served in various executive leadership roles in finance, new business capture, operations, and divestitures and acquisitions.

Montminy succeeds Scott Howat, who has served as senior vice president for finance since 2016. Howat is leaving the company to spend more time with his family, and pursue his outside passions.

“I want to offer Scott my sincere thanks and gratitude for helping to lead the company over the past six years,” said Arseneault. “He leaves behind a strong record of financial stewardship of which to be proud.”

Montminy holds a master’s degree in accountancy from Bentley College and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts. He is a graduate of BAE Systems’ Financial Leadership Development Program and served as the program’s director.

Montminy is a former adjunct accounting and finance professor and served on the accounting academic advisory board of the University of New Hampshire’s Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics for over 10 years.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Veronica Bonilla, BAE Systems



Mobile: 571-488-0456



[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc