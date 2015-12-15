Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Announces June 30, 2022 Financial Results and Declares Third Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.34 per Share

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the “Company”, “our” or “we”) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.34 per share for the third quarter of 2022.

“We remain focused on executing our strategy of investing in senior secured loans to high-quality middle-market companies, which generated higher net investment income for our shareholders this quarter,” said Michael Ewald, Chief Executive Officer of BCSF. “We believe the Company is well positioned to continue to deliver attractive earnings and shareholder value over the long-term driven by our diversified portfolio of senior secured, floating rate loans and the strength of our capital structure.”

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net investment income per share was $0.41, as compared to $0.34 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022;

Net income per share was $0.27, as compared to $0.52 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022;

Net asset value per share as of June 30, 2022 was $17.15, as compared to $17.22 as of March 31, 2022;

During the quarter, the Company made new investment fundings of $481.9 million. Sales and repayment activity totaled $332.4 million, resulting in net investment fundings of $149.5 million;

Ending debt-to-equity and debt-to-equity (net of cash) ratios were 1.14x and 1.07x, respectively, as compared to 0.99x and 0.89x, respectively, as of March 31, 2022;

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had one portfolio company on non-accrual status, representing 1.4% of the total investment portfolio at fair value;

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.34 per share for the third quarter of 2022 payable to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022 (1) ; and

; and In July, the Company increased the total commitments to its Sumitomo Credit Facility to $485.0 million, up from $300.0 million.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Net investment income per share $0.41 $0.34 Net investment income $26.7 $21.7 Earnings per share $0.27 $0.52 Dividends per share declared and payable $0.34 $0.34 ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 Total fair value of investments $2,287.0 $2,154.7 Total assets $2,426.0 $2,310.6 Total net assets $1,107.0 $1,111.7 Net asset value per share $17.15 $17.22

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company invested $481.9 million in 50 portfolio companies, including $253.7 million in 11 new companies, $216.8 million in 38 existing companies and $11.4 million in International Senior Loan Program, LLC (“ISLP”). The Company had $332.4 million of principal repayments and sales in the quarter, resulting in net investment fundings of $149.5 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, ISLP invested $74.5 million in six portfolio companies. ISLP had $27.7 million of principal repayments and sales in the quarter. On a net basis, ISLP’s investments in the quarter totaled $46.8 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, SLP invested $82.3 million in 12 portfolio companies. SLP had $17.6 million of principal repayments and sales in the quarter. On a net basis, SLP’s investments in the quarter totaled $64.7 million.

Investment Activity for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022:

($ in millions) Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Investment Fundings $481.9 $371.0 Sales and Repayments $332.4 $521.0 Net Investment Activity $149.5 $(150.0)

As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s investment portfolio had a fair value of $2,287.0 million, comprised of investments in 122 portfolio companies operating across 31 different industries.

Investment Portfolio at Fair Value as of June 30, 2022:

Investment Type $ in Millions % of Total First Lien Senior Secured Loans $1,632.1 71.4% Second Lien Senior Secured Loans 95.3 4.2 Subordinated Debt 39.3 1.7 Equity Interest 216.0 9.4 Preferred Equity 75.9 3.3 Warrants 0.5 0.0 Investment Vehicles 227.9 10.0 Subordinated Note in ISLP 142.4 6.2 Equity Interest in ISLP 45.3 2.0 Subordinated Note in SLP 35.8 1.6 Preferred and Equity Interest in SLP 4.4 0.2 Total $2,287.0 100.0%

As of June 30, 2022, the weighted average yield on the investment portfolio at amortized cost and fair value were 8.5% and 8.8%, respectively, as compared to 7.9% and 8.1%, respectively, as of March 31, 2022.(2) 94.8% of the Company’s debt investments at fair value were in floating rate securities.

As of June 30, 2022, one portfolio company was on non-accrual status, representing 2.2% and 1.4% of the total investment portfolio at amortized cost and fair value, respectively.

As of June 30, 2022, ISLP’s investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of $541.3 million, comprised of investments in 31 portfolio companies operating across 14 different industries. The investment portfolio on a fair value basis was comprised of 96.4% first lien senior secured loans and 3.6% second lien senior secured loans. 100% of ISLP’s debt investments at fair value were in floating rate securities.

As of June 30, 2022, SLP’s investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of $433.1 million, comprised of investments in 45 portfolio companies operating across 20 different industries.(3) The investment portfolio on a fair value basis was comprised of 95.0% first lien senior secured loans and 5.0% second lien senior secured loans. 100% of SLP’s debt investments at fair value were in floating rate securities.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, total investment income was $52.4 million and $46.0 million, respectively. The increase in investment income was primarily due to an increase in other income and dividend income.

Total expenses (before taxes) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 were $25.6 million and $24.3 million, respectively. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in incentive fees and interest and debt financing expenses.

Net investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was $26.7 million or $0.41 per share and $21.7 million or $0.34 per share, respectively.

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had net realized and unrealized gains (losses) of $(9.5) million.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $17.2 million, or $0.27 per share.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had total principal debt outstanding of $1,256.7 million, including $191.7 million outstanding in the Company’s Sumitomo Credit Facility, $352.5 million outstanding of the debt issued through BCC Middle Market CLO 2019-1 LLC, $112.5 million outstanding in the Company’s senior unsecured notes due 2023, $300.0 million outstanding in the Company’s senior unsecured notes due March 2026 and $300.0 million outstanding in the Company’s senior unsecured notes due October 2026.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 3.2%, as compared to 2.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents (including foreign cash) of $43.0 million, $108.3 million of capacity under its Sumitomo Credit Facility and $50.0 million of capacity under the Revolving Advisor Loan. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $283.3 million of undrawn investment commitments.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s debt-to-equity and debt-to-equity (net of cash) ratios were 1.14x and 1.07x, respectively, as compared to 0.99x and 0.89x, respectively, as of March 31, 2022.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company increased its total commitments to the Sumitomo Credit Facility from $300.0 million to $485.0 million.

Endnotes

(1) The third quarter dividend is payable on October 28, 2022 to holders of record as of September 30, 2022. (2) The weighted average yield is computed as (a) the annual stated interest rate or yield earned on the relevant accruing debt and other income producing securities plus amortization of fees and discounts on the performing debt and other income producing investments, divided by (b) the total relevant investments at amortized cost. The weighted average yield does not represent the total return to our stockholders. (3) SLP acquired 70% of the member equity interests of the Company’s 2018-1 portfolio (“2018-1”). The Company retained 30% of the 2018-1 membership interests as a non-controlling equity interest.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

A conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results will be held live at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 4, 2022. Please visit BCSF’s webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Resources section of BCSF’s website at http://www.baincapitalbdc.com for a slide presentation that complements the Earnings Conference Call.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic: 1-800-289-0571

International: 1-323-794-2093

Conference ID: 9543241

All participants will need to reference “Bain Capital Specialty Finance – Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Earnings Conference Call” once connected with the operator. All participants are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available approximately three hours after the conference call concludes through August 11, 2022 via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of BCSF’s website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 9543241#

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of As of June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $1,837,653 and $1,921,970, respectively) $ 1,784,423 $ 1,901,054 Non-controlled/affiliate investment (amortized cost of $124,564 and $100,888, respectively) 151,735 113,290 Controlled affiliate investment (amortized cost of $357,458 and $288,526, respectively) 350,880 274,761 Cash and cash equivalents 38,013 87,443 Foreign cash (cost of $8,902 and $30,877, respectively) 5,003 29,979 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 25,910 86,159 Collateral on forward currency exchange contracts – 2,815 Deferred financing costs 1,961 2,178 Interest receivable on investments 27,776 19,269 Receivable for sales and paydowns of investments 13,863 30,334 Prepaid Insurance 559 193 Unrealized appreciation on forward currency exchange contracts 15,095 5,321 Dividend receivable 10,826 18,397 Total Assets $ 2,426,044 $ 2,571,193 Liabilities Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $12,440 and $15,718, respectively) $ 1,244,283 $ 1,414,982 Interest payable 7,164 7,058 Payable for investments purchased 27,052 7,594 Base management fee payable 8,451 8,792 Incentive fee payable 4,069 4,727 Collateral on forward currency exchange contracts 2,743 – Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,317 6,083 Distributions payable 21,951 21,951 Total Liabilities 1,319,030 1,471,187 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 10) Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000,000 and 100,000,000,000 shares authorized, 64,562,265 and 64,562,265 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 65 65 Paid in capital in excess of par value 1,168,384 1,168,384 Total distributable earnings (loss) (61,435 ) (68,443 ) Total Net Assets 1,107,014 1,100,006 Total Liabilities and Total Net assets $ 2,426,044 $ 2,571,193 Net asset value per share $ 17.15 $ 17.04 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months



Ended June 30 For the Three Months



Ended June 30 For the Six Months



Ended June 30 For the Six Months



Ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income Investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliate investments: Interest from investments $ 29,769 $ 36,706 $ 64,056 $ 76,619 Dividend income – – 108 – PIK income 2,375 1,082 4,883 2,062 Other income 7,690 875 8,155 4,331 Total investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliate investments 39,834 38,663 77,202 83,012 Investment income from non-controlled/affiliate investments: Interest from investments 1,901 477 2,225 900 Dividend income 1,851 – 1,851 – PIK income 45 1,366 1,449 2,752 Total investment income from non-controlled/affiliate investments 3,797 1,843 5,525 3,652 Investment income from controlled affiliate investments: Interest from investments 4,214 2,572 7,636 4,209 Dividend income 4,519 2,929 8,012 4,964 PIK income – 483 – 483 Total investment income from controlled affiliate investments 8,733 5,984 15,648 9,656 Total investment income 52,364 46,490 98,375 96,320 Expenses Interest and debt financing expenses 11,027 13,017 21,670 24,850 Base management fee 8,451 8,623 16,820 17,320 Incentive fee 4,069 8,042 7,380 14,771 Professional fees 446 714 836 1,673 Directors fees 179 171 354 343 Other general and administrative expenses 1,477 1,241 2,897 2,629 Total expenses before fee waivers 25,649 31,808 49,957 61,586 Base management fee waiver – (2,723 ) – (4,837 ) Incentive fee waiver – (4,519 ) – (4,519 ) Total expenses, net of fee waivers 25,649 24,566 49,957 52,230 Net investment income 26,715 21,924 48,418 44,090 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (2,576 ) 4,845 (1,159 ) 23,258 Net realized gain (loss) on controlled affiliate investments – – – (3,237 ) Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions 3,166 1,005 2,678 (2,021 ) Net realized gain (loss) on forward currency exchange contracts 2,018 (18,396 ) 3,261 (21,688 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translation (2,051 ) (65 ) (1,705 ) 322 Net change in unrealized appreciation on forward currency exchange contracts 8,124 16,028 9,775 20,604 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (27,206 ) 4,426 (32,314 ) 1,202 Net change in unrealized (depreciation) on non-controlled/affiliate investments 9,102 5,780 14,769 5,407 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on controlled affiliate investments (63 ) 6,886 7,187 6,249 Total net gains (9,486 ) 20,509 2,492 30,096 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 17,229 $ 42,433 $ 50,910 $ 74,186 Basic and diluted net investment income per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.34 $ 0.75 $ 0.68 Basic and diluted increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.66 $ 0.79 $ 1.15 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 64,562,265 64,562,265 64,562,265 64,562,265 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, LP, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, LP. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through June 30, 2022, BCSF has invested approximately $5.8 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This letter may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this letter may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this letter.

