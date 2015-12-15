Baptist Health South Florida Adopts the Innovaccer Health Cloud to Drive Population Health Analytics and Provider Engagement

Internationally renowned health system to unify data across systems to improve access to healthcare in the communities it serves

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, today announced that Baptist Health South Florida, the largest health system in the region, is moving to the Innovaccer® Health Cloud to optimize population health analytics, provider engagement, and care management to support its mission of providing value-based healthcare in the communities it serves.

The health system, which includes 12 hospitals and over 100 outpatient centers, is internationally renowned for its centers of excellence. including cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. Baptist Health selected the Innovaccer Health Cloud’s Data Activation Platform to create unified patient records that integrate clinical and claims data from disparate EHRs and other data sources to enhance the provider experience, improve patient outcomes, and support value-based care models. In addition, the Baptist Health Quality Network (BHQN), which manages its population health initiatives and value-based care agreements, will leverage the Health Cloud’s advanced analytics to identify care gaps and address them at the point of care.

“We’re excited about Innovaccer’s ability to come into our network environment, where staff and independent physicians are using multiple EHRs, and bring that disparate data together to give us a unified view of the patient,” said Milady Cervera, Vice President, Population Health, Physician Integrated Networks at Baptist Health. “The platform integrates right into our workflows, so our providers can get comprehensive actionable insights to improve the provider and patient experience.”

Baptist Health will also use the Innovaccer Health Cloud to generate clinical and business insights that support effective cost and utilization management across BHQN. Innovaccer’s EHR-agnostic physician engagement solution will help improve collaboration among care teams by providing access to a unified plan of care for physicians and care managers with critical patient information such as risk scores, missed gaps, prior referrals, and more within their EHR.

“We’re humbled that Baptist Health has chosen us to support their mission of medical excellence, and be a part of improving access to quality healthcare for everyone in their community,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. “Moving to a cloud data platform is crucial to simplify access to patient data across systems and workflows across care teams—all to improve health outcomes and patient experiences. And once the platform is in place, the entire organization will be positioned for accelerated innovation.”

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 24,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is dedicated to accelerating innovation in healthcare. The Innovaccer® Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. Innovaccer’s solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 96,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 39 million people and generate over $1B in cumulative cost savings. Innovaccer is the #1 rated Data and Analytics Platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

