BCS Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage

Google Cloud Partner Designation Reinforces BCS Self-Performance Operations Model

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BCS Data Center Operations (BCS), one of North America’s leading critical infrastructure facility management providers, has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a Google Cloud partner. The designation expands BCS Cloud Services while reinforcing their single-source, self-performance operations model.





As a Google Cloud partner, and as part of the BCS Cloud Services solution, BCS customers can speed cloud migration and adoption while decreasing overall Google Cloud expenditures. BCS Cloud Services features a free cloud architecture consultation, frameworks to facilitate change management, and utilization of rules-based industry best-practices.

“BCS Cloud Services is yet another example of BCS’s industry-leading self-performance model,” said BCS Chief Government Programs Officer Craig Harris. “BCS Cloud Services and the Google Cloud partner designation provides customer peace of mind by freeing their IT teams to focus on their core activities, while we help enable their organization’s cloud journey.”

BCS Cloud Services expands BCS’s growing Government Programs solution set while enhancing the BCS self-performance operations model. This model means BCS employees perform a minimum of 80% of all services, decreasing operating costs by more than 20%. This practice is in contrast with the less efficient and more costly common industry practice of contracting with multiple vendors and subcontractors.

Last year BCS expanded its solutions portfolio to include a BCS Government Programs division dedicated to supporting federal, state and local government entities. Earlier this year, BCS was awarded Texas Department of Transportation contracts to perform critical infrastructure HVAC, maintenance and installation services for multiple Texas districts.

BCS is a veteran-owned and operated company with a high percentage of military veteran team members.

About BCS

BCS is an enterprise-level, critical facilities operations company focusing exclusively on data centers. The BCS solutions portfolio includes facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services through one fully integrated self-performance model. BCS utilizes advanced technology and centralized services, including BCS CriticalWorksTM, BCS CriticalCareTM, BCS Tactical Operations Center and BCS Government Programs, to achieve increased performance, efficiency and scale. BCS serves the needs of Fortune 500 companies with more than 7.5 million total square feet and more than 450 MW of data center critical power under contract.

For more information visit bcsdatacenteroperations.com or follow BCS on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Chad Giddings



Marketing & Communications, BCS Data Center Operations



816-769-6162