Bespin Global Named as a Visionary in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

Bespin Global was recognized as a Visionary among 20 companies in the world after the establishment of its new market last year

Bespin Global is recognized for its vision and execution, named on Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 6 years

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AutomatedCloudManagementCompany—Bespin Global (CEO Lee John HanJoo), a cloud delivery platform company, announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary company in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.





Bespin Global has been named in the same category for the 2nd consecutive year. Following the recognition of a Niche Player last year, Bespin Global is now recognized as a Visionary this year.

As the cloud market continues to evolve rapidly around the world, Gartner has launched the “Public Cloud IT Transformation” category in 2021 by further applying and analyzing the perspective of service providers in the cloud transformation. The category targets companies that can provide more professional digital transformation services and business support in conjunction with cloud-native solutions. In this year’s Magic Quadrant for “Public Cloud IT Transformation” category, only 20 companies were named, including Bespin Global.

Bespin Global is a cloud delivery platform company that provides comprehensive cloud services such as migration and implementation to the cloud environment, operation and management, DevOps, Big Data, and security. Since its establishment in 2015, it has been carrying out cloud-based digital transformation services for more than 3,000 customers and also provides cloud optimization solutions such as “OpsNow,” a multi-cloud automated management platform that has surpassed 2,000 customers. Currently, it is based in 12 offices in 8 countries, including the United States, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, China, and Japan, and speeding up its global business through an organic collaboration system.

Magic Quadrant is an annual report published by an IT research organization, Gartner, which evaluates global leading companies in the field of technology based on “Availability to Execute” and “Completeness of Vision” and releases them in the form of a quadrant (a Niche Player, a Visionary, a Challenger, a Leader).

“Bespin Global’s recognition of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the 2nd consecutive year is a significant achievement that once again acknowledges that Bespin Global’s cloud expertise and digital transformation capabilities are among the best in the world,” Bespin Global CEO Lee John HanJoo said. “Bespin Global will continue to actively support customers worldwide as an optimal digital transformation partner, as well as actively promote the advancement of cloud-based technologies and services.”

