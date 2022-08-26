Bintai Kinden Posts 152% Rise in Revenue for 1Q

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Aug 26, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering services specialist Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad (Bursa: BINTAI, 6998) today announced that the Company registered a 152.0% increase in revenue to RM30.88 million for the first quarter ended 30 June 2022 (1Q FY2023) compared with RM12.26 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (1Q FY2022) mainly due to higher contribution from M&E engineering business.

En. Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden

Bintai Kinden reported a profit after tax (PAT) of RM968,000 for the quarter under review, which is 23.0% lower than the PAT of RM1.25 million recorded in 1Q FY2022 as gross profit margin decreased to 16.45% from 30.0% after taking into account variation orders from completed M&E projects.

The Company’s M&E engineering business contributed RM26.43 million for 1Q FY2023, which is an increase of 203.72% compared with RM8.7 million in 1Q FY2022. The concession business brought in RM3.6 million, a marginal increase compared with RM3.55 million. Bintai Kinden operates the entire in-campus accommodation for Universiti Melaka as part of a 25-year concession from Kolej Teknologi Islam Melaka Berhad (KTIMB). As of 31 March 2022, KTIMB owes Bintai Kinden an outstanding sum of RM30.18 million from the concession.

En. Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden said, “We will continue to leverage on our core M&E engineering specialisation to seek opportunities in Malaysia and around the region. The surge in economic activities following the previous two years of intermittent lockdowns due to COVID-19 will definitely have positive spillover effects.”

“Through our indirect subsidiary, Johnson Medical International Sdn Bhd, we have a niche as a turnkey solutions provider of mobile, modular and offsite engineered healthcare infrastructure that we intend to expand and in which our M&E engineering services can also benefit. Through our 51%-owned subsidiary, Bintai Energy Sdn Bhd, we have been busy exploring opportunities to distribute flanges and other related piping products, the latest of which is a business collaboration agreement with PT Raintech Indo Energi.”

Bintai Energy has also recently been granted approval for a license by Petroliam Nasional Berhad under the Standardised Work and Equipment Categories Code, to bid for oil and gas (O&G) projects that come under Petronas. Bintai Kinden’s orderbook covering M&E as well as O&G projects total RM120.43 million.

Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad: 6998 [BURSA: BKC], http://bintai.com.my/

