Biofrontera Inc.’s Leslie Hopkins Named PM360 Trailblazer 2022 Brand Champion for Dermatology

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today that PM360, a publication for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics and medical device industries, has named Leslie Hopkins, Associate Director of Marketing, as a Trailblazer Brand Champion in the Dermatology category. The Ameluz® marketing campaign, created by Biofrontera Inc. along with Elevate Healthcare, also received nominations for PM360’s “Relaunch/Revitalization of the Year” and “Professional Website/Online Initiative of the Year” awards.

“It’s heartening to receive industry recognition of our exceptional marketing work. In a sector that historically has been dominated by entrenched behavior and complacent market leaders, Leslie led the team in the relaunch of the Ameluz campaign, increasing awareness of photodynamic therapy (PDT) as a leading treatment for actinic keratosis (AK) especially among patients with more than 15 AK lesions. She motivated the team to change their thinking of AK treatment and their perception of PDT, and pushed for stronger creative for the campaign to disrupt the market and reinvigorate the brand. Her strategic approach, attention to detail and dedication to her team and our brand resulted in a highly successful relaunch,” stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

Since 2009, the PM360 Trailblazer Awards have recognized outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing. Each year, nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts. Brand Champion winners are members of a brand marketing team selected for their ability to stand out in the complex, ever-changing healthcare environment. In particular, judges selected winning entrants for innovation, leadership, ability to communicate, and analytical and organizational skills.

“Being named a Trailblazer Brand Champion means so much more than leading your brand to success,” says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. “Above all else, these professional marketers are champions for improving patient care. Everything they do, every healthcare stakeholder they engage with, every strategy they enact and every channel they explore are all in pursuit of the goal of helping patients get the treatments they need to improve their quality of life.”

The winners will be honored during a gala celebration at Gotham Hall in New York City on September 22 beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://cvent.me/7P0ZZL. Profiles of all of the winners will be included in PM360’s October 2022 issue.

This year Brand Champions were selected in 22 categories: Autoimmune, Cardiology, Central Nervous System, Dermatology, Diabetes/Metabolic Disorders, Diversity/Multicultural, Gastrointestinal, Global Marketing, HCP Engagement, Hematology/Oncology, Infectious Disease/Vaccine Development, Innovation/Digital Strategy, Managed Markets/Payer Strategies, Medical Device/Diagnostics, Men’s Health, Nephrology/Urology, Ophthalmology/Optometry, Orthopedics/Musculoskeletal Disorders, Patient Engagement, Rare Diseases, Respiratory and Women’s Health.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal’s targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR and leadership. Additionally, the “360” in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s business and marketing strategy, future operations and business, potential to expand the label of Ameluz®, market presence and position of Ameluz® and ongoing clinical trials conducted by our licensing partners and the future impact of such trials on the market for Ameluz®. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic; any changes in the Company’s relationship with its licensors; the ability of the Company’s licensors to fulfill their obligations to the Company in a timely manner; the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company’s ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company’s licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company’s expectations; the Company’s ability to complete the transition to a public company; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

