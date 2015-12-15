BION Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – August 27, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed BION on August 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BION/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

BION Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/134939_5812a60344f0dba3_001full.jpg

As a blockchain-based drug distribution platform, BION offers solutions that effectively understand customer’s health while reducing the cost, linking the insurance, and streamlining the process. Its native token BION has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 26, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing BION

Personal Information Collection is one of the essential items to use bio-health services which can be treated as highly sensitive information because the information in the genome does not only belong to individuals. And if personal health information, genomic information, and medical record information are not combined, drug payment information will inevitably have limited services available. Not to mention there’re also risks of personal sensitive medical information getting hacked and leaked.

BION is a blockchain-based drug distribution platform built to solve these problems. Sharing of drug distribution information using the BION platform and association of insurance design can be determined not only by the customer but also by the medical institution to effectively identify and determine the current health status of the customer. Customers will continue to be able to take care of their individual conditions and prevent disease prevention, exacerbation, and response in advance. In addition, medical institutions can gain real-time access to patient information for high-risk groups, enabling rapid response in case of emergency.

The cost of the drug distribution budget increases in proportion to the demand forecast, leading to an overall operating cost overrun. However, real-time data accumulated through the drug distribution information analysis service of the BION platform can be checked through reliability-based blockchain information. As a result, it is possible to reduce operating costs by enabling customer utilization, effectiveness, and feedback prediction management.

Furthermore, through BION, insurance companies can reduce costs by sharing information about their medical records. BION also enables real-time collection and management of customer medical information and personal health information, reducing the risk of insurance contracts. To simplify the insurance design process, customers can take the initiative in managing mandatory information, simplify the process of viewing information records, design contracts, and billing from hospitals and insurers through smart contracts, which can prevent disputes in advance.

Last but not least, the BION platform employs a variety of security solutions to protect customer’s systems, servers, clients, networks, and data. It will operate AML and FDS for a more stable operation of the service and to cope with changes in government policy.

About BION Token

BION is the native utility token of the BION platform and can be used in various ways including payment. Customers who work with BION’s medical information-based social networking services can receive BION token rewards for content creation and activity, such as clicking “like” on posts, community activities, etc. The BION token customers received as a reward can also be used to receive discounts on cashing and insurance designs through the exchange.

Based on BEP-20, BION has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for token sale, another 20% is allocated for development cost, 40% is held by the company, 10% will be used for marketing, 5% is allocated to the team and members, the rest 5% is provided for reward.

The BION token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 26, 2022, investors who are interested in the BION investment can easily buy and sell BION token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about BION Token:

Official Website: http://bion.company

Telegram: https://t.me/bionchain

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134939