Blood And Blood Components Global Market Report 2022: Growing Prevalence of Diseases and Increasing Numbers of Road Accidents and Traumas Driving Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global blood and blood components market is expected to grow from $35.63 billion in 2021 to $37.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The market is expected to reach $44.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The growing prevalence of diseases and increasing numbers of road accidents and traumas are increasing the demand for blood and thus driving the market. According to a report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hemophilia A affects one out of every 5,000 male babies born. Every year, about 400 newborns are born with haemophilia A . Also, as per US NIH data, in 2019, traumatic injury was found to be the foremost reason of mortality among 1-40 years old people.

The blood and blood components market is restrained by the growing risk of developing or transferring an infection while the blood is transmitted to the patients. The growing possibilities of developing any transfusion transmitted infection (TTI) is imposing a restriction on the growth of the market.

The fear of transfusion of diseases from the donor to the recipient, forces many customers to avoid using donated blood, thus hampering the growth of the blood and blood components market. The most common viral agents that can be transmitted through blood transfusion are Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), hepatitis viruses, West Nile Virus (WNV), Human T-cell Lymphotrophic Viruses (HTLVs).

The most prominent trend that has been witnessed in the blood and blood components market is the growing number of collaborations between the players involved in the market. Companies are adopting partnerships and collaborations in order to expand their reach, increase customer base and generate awareness in the market.

The blood and blood components market in European Union is governed by Directive 2002/98/EC of the EU regulations. The regulatory body engages itself in providing guidelines and setting standards for quality and safety of collection, testing, processing, storage, and distribution of blood and blood components. These guidelines ensure greater quality and safety of whole blood and its components to prevent transmission of diseases and also highlight necessary measures for their collection and distribution.

