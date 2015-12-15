Blue Water Vaccines Announces Exploration of Its Virus-Like Particle (VLP) Platform for Use in Monkeypox Vaccine Candidate

CINCINNATI, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (“BWV” or “Blue Water Vaccines” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational vaccines to address significant global health challenges, today announced that the Company plans to explore the potential to develop a novel monkeypox vaccine using its norovirus shell and protrusion (S&P) virus-like particle (VLP) platform.

The Company’s S&P platform is currently being utilized to develop vaccine candidates across multiple diseases, including BWV-101 for influenza, BWV-301 for gastroenteritis via norovirus or rotavirus infection, and BWV-302 for malaria. In this new effort, BWV will attempt to present monkeypox antigens within the S&P platform to potentially create a vaccine candidate capable of protecting individuals against monkeypox disease.

“As monkeypox cases rise around the globe, BWV is committed to exploring the potential of our platform to create a novel monkeypox vaccine candidate,” said Joseph Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Water Vaccines. “Our VLP platform has previously demonstrated versatility across multiple infectious diseases, and we are excited to initiate this research to understand the potential to create another vaccine to fight this outbreak.”

In July 2021, Blue Water Vaccines entered an exclusive, global licensing agreement with Cincinnati Children’s to develop vaccines for multiple infectious diseases utilizing the latter’s novel virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine platform. The platform leverages norovirus capsid proteins to present foreign antigens for immune enhancement.

According to the World Health Organization, monkeypox is a virus transmitted to humans from animals, with clinical symptoms like those seen in smallpox patients. Human-to-human transmission can result from close contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions of an infected person, or recently contaminated objects. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been about 12,000 reported cases of monkeypox in the United States between May and August 2022. There are two vaccines approved for prevention of monkeypox disease in the United States, but limited availability of either vaccine has resulted in increasing cases within the US and globally.

About Blue Water Vaccines

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformational vaccines to address significant health challenges globally. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the company holds the rights to proprietary technology developed at the University of Oxford, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The company is developing a universal flu vaccine that will provide protection from all virulent strains in addition to licensing a novel norovirus (NoV) S&P nanoparticle versatile virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine platform from Cincinnati Children’s to develop vaccines for multiple infectious diseases, including norovirus/rotavirus and malaria, among others. Additionally, Blue Water Vaccines is developing a Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) vaccine candidate, designed to specifically prevent the highly infectious middle ear infections, known as Acute Otitis Media (AOM), in children. For more information, visit www.bluewatervaccines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on BWV’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development of BWV’s vaccine candidates; the failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any vaccine under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. BWV does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in BWV’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on August 15, 2022 and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of BWV’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

