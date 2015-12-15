Board International Named as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud Extended Planning and Analysis Solutions

Board’s xP&A capabilities recognized in latest Gartner Market Guide

CHIASSO, Switzerland & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Board International, the Enterprise Intelligent Planning leader for smarter planning, actionable insights and better outcomes announced today it has been named as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud Extended Planning and Analysis Solutions (xP&A).

“We feel honored for our inclusion in this latest Gartner Market Guide for xP&A which in our opinion reflects the transformational value of Board’s Intelligent Planning approach for enterprises across strategy, finance and operations,” said Marco Limena, CEO of Board International. “Enterprises are increasingly aware of the importance of extended planning beyond finance into other vital enterprise planning domains including workforce, sales, and the supply chain.”

The latest Market Guide highlights how “COVID-19, supply chain disruptions and worldwide inflation have amplified the notion of business disruption as the new normal. Pivoting, course correcting and transforming are recognized as near-daily routines. The span of business predictability has become shorter — driving organizations to become more agile when responding to new market opportunities and threats.”

“Organizations using xP&A for enterprise planning — by connecting and linking corporate financial plans to operational planners — can improve their ability to navigate periods of continuous business disruption,” states the Market Guide. “Modern business initiatives seeking to establish or shift to digital business models amid these disruptions require collaborative, connected and agile planning.”

The 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud Extended Planning and Analysis Solutions written by analysts Robert Anderson, Greg Leiter, and Melissa Hilbert is available here.

Board is the Enterprise Intelligent Planning leader that offers smarter planning, actionable insights and better outcomes for more than 2,000 companies worldwide. Board allows leading enterprises to discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance and operations to plan smarter and achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International has long been recognized by leading analysts and subject matter experts including Gartner, Nucleus, and Dresner.

