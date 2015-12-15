Boingo Wireless to Bring Fast, Secure Connectivity to Sheppard Air Force Base Classrooms and Training Facilities

Air Force’s largest training base and most diversified in Air Education and Training Command is enhancing the learning experience with Boingo’s best-in-class Wi-Fi

Boingo adds education Wi-Fi network to Sheppard Air Force Base dormitories to give students free connectivity for online coursework

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WiFi—Boingo Wireless, a leading provider of wireless solutions for the U.S. military, is expanding its award-winning Wi-Fi at Sheppard Air Force Base, the largest and most diverse training base in air education and training command. Boingo will design, install and manage Wi-Fi networks throughout Sheppard Air Force Base training facilities, classrooms and dormitories to provide immersive learning experiences for both technical and flying training.

Sheppard is responsible for teaching more than 40 percent of basic training Air Force graduates. Working closely with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), launching Boingo’s fast Wi-Fi will enhance the professional military education the base provides for pilots and the airmen overseeing avionics maintenance, flight equipment, fuels, aerospace ground equipment, civil and electrical engineering, and telecommunications. Boingo Wi-Fi is designed to power advanced services like simulated learning environments with high speeds, low latency and enhanced security.

“From classrooms and flight hangars to dormitories, troops can stay connected to their training programs whether in the field or at their housing quarters,” said Rebecca Gray, senior vice president and general manager, military at Boingo. “This base-wide connectivity approach delivers an uninterrupted Boingo internet connection wherever Sheppard students are learning and will provide an enriched digital training experience.”

Wi-Fi will soon be available in over 50 of Sheppard’s training facilities. Free Wi-Fi for hybrid learning and coursework is available now in the dormitories.

“Military education is evolving with new technologies, requiring strong network infrastructure for advanced digital training programs,” said Gray. “By connecting Sheppard’s classrooms and dorms with state-of-the-art Boingo Wi-Fi, we are creating a more interactive learning environment across the base that will better prepare airmen for future operations. It is a privilege to support the base’s air education and training command with high-performance Wi-Fi networks.”

In addition to delivering wireless networks for military education, Boingo works in partnership with AAFES to support quality of life initiatives with subscription-based Wi-Fi for communication with family and friends, gaming and streaming services. The Wi-Fi service provides instant internet connectivity in the dormitories and is designed to suit troops on the move. Upon sign-up, a Boingo Wi-Fi account will work automatically on any of the 80+ military bases Boingo connects worldwide with no account changes required. Troops who sign up for Boingo Wi-Fi at Sheppard Air Force Base can use this same account as they move to other Boingo-connected bases around the world. Subscriptions also give troops access to Boingo Wi-Fi in airports and more than 1 million hotspots globally at places like hotels, restaurants and retail locations.

Boingo connects U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps bases globally. Its portfolio of wireless solutions meet the unique needs of each military branch and their mission. Boingo’s military products include Wi-Fi and fiber network services for troops living in the barracks and on-base family housing; connectivity for commercial locations on base including gyms, classrooms and offices; macro towers and small cells for seamless cellular service; and private cellular solutions for connected operations and secure 5G and IoT deployments on base.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. Boingo designs, builds and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.

