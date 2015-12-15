Bonaventure Appoints Veteran Real Estate Finance Executive Barry H. Bass as CFO

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bonaventure, an integrated alternative asset manager focused on the development, construction, and property management of innovative lifestyle multifamily communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, today announced the appointment of Barry H. Bass as Chief Financial Officer. Bass brings more than three decades of real estate finance experience to Bonaventure, having previously served as the CFO of several public and private real estate companies.





Bass, who works out of Bonaventure’s corporate headquarters in Alexandria, VA, is responsible for overseeing the finance functions of the company and its private REIT, including financing activities, financial reporting, accounting, treasury and tax. Over the course of his distinguished career, Bass served as CFO of Carr Properties, a privately held REIT, and First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE: FPO), where he helped the office and industrial REIT complete its initial public offering.

“Barry is a proven talent with an exceptional track record, and we are thrilled to add him to our executive team,” said Dwight Dunton, founder and CEO of Bonaventure. “His broad financial expertise, deep capital markets knowledge and vast network of industry relationships will be of significant value to the company as we accelerate our growth plans, expand our investor base and introduce new product offerings. We are focused on continuing to add best-in-class talent like Barry to the Bonaventure team.”

Prior to joining Bonaventure, Bass was CFO of Holistic Industries, one of the country’s largest multi-state cannabis operators. He also served as Managing Director and Chief Business Officer at Willco Companies, a private developer, owner and manager of primarily office and flex/industrial assets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Bass graduated from Dartmouth College with a B.A. in Government and attended the Babson Graduate School of Business.

“I’m excited to join such a great team and contribute to the growth and innovation happening at Bonaventure,” said Bass. “The company’s vertically integrated platform, entrepreneurial culture and ability to grow through development and strategic acquisitions are strong competitive advantages that position the enterprise for long-term success. I’m committed to doing all I can to help advance the company’s strategic priorities and create value for its investors and residents.”

About Bonaventure



Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, Bonaventure is an integrated alternative asset management company specializing in multifamily design, development, construction, asset management and property management with over 6,000 apartment units across 26 communities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States. Since its founding in 1999 by Dwight Dunton, Bonaventure has become one of the top 15 most experienced HUD developers in the nation and has completed $500 million in HUD loans and over $2.25 billion in transactions. With its focus on building enduring value through ingenuity, Bonaventure boasts a full suite of investment capabilities. To learn more, visit www.bonaventure.com.

Contacts

Media:

[email protected]