Calix Support Cloud Enhancements Will Help Broadband Providers Arm Their Customer Support Teams To Grow Revenue by Up to 25 Percent by Ensuring Exceptional Subscriber Experiences for New Managed Services, Including Bark and Servify Care

New activation insights in Calix Support Cloud provide dedicated Tier 1 troubleshooting tools and insights, to help broadband support teams of all sizes quickly and easily deliver unparalleled customer support for differentiated managed services for the Calix Revenue EDGE

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix Support Cloud (Support Cloud) now offers even more ways to enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to easily launch and support differentiated managed services for the Calix Revenue EDGE™. Across the continent, BSPs of every size are transforming their value propositions and growing their revenue by embracing the rapidly expanding portfolio of managed services from Calix. As a result, they are delivering more value for their communities and increasing subscriber loyalty. Support Cloud is a critical component of these managed services as it enables the BSP’s support teams to quickly access insights to identify and resolve potential issues for their subscribers. These insights, combined with guidance from the award-winning Calix Customer Success Services (Customer Success) team, enable broadband support teams to proactively contribute to business growth. This week, Calix launched two new managed services for the Revenue EDGE—AI-enabled social media monitoring (Bark) and comprehensive device protection (Servify Care™). These new managed services are helping BSPs drive growth, delight subscribers, and generate Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of 50, 60, and even 90.

Broadband providers are launching Revenue EDGE managed services on top of their Wi-Fi offerings in weeks instead of months with the help of Support Cloud and Customer Success. Ontario & Trumansburg Telephone Companies (OTTC) achieved 25 percent annual revenue growth after launching two Revenue EDGE managed services. Last year, OTTC introduced ProtectIQ® home network security and ExperienceIQ® advanced parental controls to its subscribers across upstate New York. The BSP leveraged the end-to-end visibility in Support Cloud paired with guidance from Premier Customer Success Services to prepare its support team for launch. This winning combination led the 100-year-old BSP to successfully expand into competitive fiber markets near Rochester and Buffalo by delivering differentiated value.

Calix helps BSPs maintain the same level of world-class support to subscribers whenever they introduce a new managed service. Now Calix makes it easier than ever for a BSP of any size to:

Plan, launch, and support new managed services with help from Calix Services. The award-winning Customer Success and Calix Support launched two new offerings to help BSPs introduce new services like Bark and Servify Care. Calix Smart Start for Managed Services and Calix Support for Managed Services help BSPs seamlessly plan, launch, and support new managed services. Both provide comprehensive new service introduction guidance, data-driven go-to-market planning, and BSP cross-functional and team readiness.

Manage new services with more visibility into the subscriber experience using Support Cloud. Support Cloud gives customer support representatives (CSRs) new ways to contribute to the success of their company's Revenue EDGE managed services launch. Support teams of any size can gain visibility into account activation status and subscription details for Tier 1 troubleshooting of managed services such as Bark and Servify Care.

Support Cloud gives customer support representatives (CSRs) new ways to contribute to the success of their company’s Revenue EDGE managed services launch. Support teams of any size can gain visibility into account activation status and subscription details for Tier 1 troubleshooting of managed services such as Bark and Servify Care. Provide self-service support and reach more audiences with Calix CommandIQ®. For greater convenience, the customizable Calix CommandIQ mobile app enables easy access to managed services support. Extended capabilities and a refreshed user interface give subscribers more opportunities for self-service, resulting in fewer help desk calls. For example, subscribers can easily view and track their Servify Care claims. Further, CommandIQ and Support Cloud now offer German language support, enabling CSRs to help a broader audience of subscribers.

“The invaluable guidance from Calix Premier Customer Success together with the visibility in Support Cloud was instrumental in scaling OTTC’s rapid business transformation and annual revenue growth,” said Paul Griswold, senior vice president of global marketing and general manager of New York at OTTC, Upstate Fiber Networks, and GoNetspeed. “Customer Success worked closely with our entire organization to increase efficiency and support the rollout of ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ. The innovative Revenue EDGE platform has been pivotal to our expansion by making it easy to introduce new services that address unique market needs. We look forward to where the continued innovation from Calix will take our business next.”

In an industry infamous for low subscriber satisfaction, Calix-partnered BSPs attain higher NPS scores for a reason. Support Cloud gives CSRs more end-to-end visibility into the managed services subscriber experience with expanded wide area network (WAN) and optical network terminal (ONT) health insights. This enables them to efficiently access critical subscriber experience data to proactively identify and resolve issues faster, enabling BSPs to continue offering world-class support as they grow their businesses.

“With the expert guidance of the award-winning Calix Customer Success team, unique in the industry, broadband providers of all sizes can quickly launch a host of differentiating, value-added services on top of their managed Wi-Fi offerings,” said Martha Galley, executive vice president of customer engagement and services at Calix. “As BSPs grow their businesses and include compelling managed services like social media monitoring and comprehensive device protection, Premier Customer Success and the end-to-end visibility in Support Cloud give them everything they need to align their entire organization for an extraordinary subscriber experience. From launch readiness through supporting and troubleshooting technical issues, we work with BSP support teams to create easy-to-follow blueprints for ensuring successful launch and ongoing operation of new managed services that delight their subscribers and ultimately help drive new revenue streams.”

Learn more about how Support Cloud and Customer Success Services enable support teams to proactively contribute to the success of their company and the increased satisfaction of their subscribers.

