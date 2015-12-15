Cara Therapeutics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced that Christopher Posner, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the News & Investors section of the Company’s website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com. An archived webcast recording will be available on the Cara website for approximately 30 days.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company’s novel KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and has initiated Phase 3 programs for the treatment of pruritus in patients with non-dialysis dependent advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis. The Company has completed the placebo-controlled phase of a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of oral difelikefalin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in patients with notalgia paresthetica. A Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in primary biliary cholangitis patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus is ongoing. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annie Spinetta

6 Degrees

973-768-2170

[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Iris Francesconi, Ph.D.

Cara Therapeutics

203-406-3700

[email protected]