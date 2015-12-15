CDI Names Ryan Barker as Vice President, Revenue Optimization

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDI (Computer Design & Integration, LLC.) announced today the addition of Ryan Barker as Vice President, Revenue Optimization. Mr. Barker comes to CDI at a time of high growth and will focus on programmatically optimizing revenue generation across the organization.

Mr. Barker has worked in the Information Technology industry for over 20 years with roles in engineering and leadership. He is known for building and managing highly successful teams from the ground up, focusing on innovation and technology enabled business transformation.

At CDI, Mr. Barker will use his experience to grow and scale the company across the United States and Internationally. He will work cross-functionally to build upon the immense success and expertise CDI has attained through hiring elite talent, partnering with organizations that fit the organization’s business model, and helping to multiply the company through increased focus in new markets.

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to learn and grow among some of the best in the industry,” said Barker. “I have worked with CDI and the leadership team for years and look forward to surrounding myself with friends who also happen to be some of the brightest minds in Tech.”

Mr. Barker prides himself in always looking to support people and organizations in their journey. He is always willing to help where needed, either building a client’s roadmap for success, assisting a coworker’s career development, or building personal relationships.

“The addition of Ryan Barker to the CDI team is a huge step for us as we build our high-tech dynasty,” said Jason Kalvesmaki, Chief Revenue Officer. “We are excited to put Ryan’s expertise to use across all layers of our Sales, Presales and Technical teams. Simply put, Ryan makes CDI better. His unique, proven leadership will help CDI accelerate our speed to market and further our client-first mentality.”

CDI Chief Operating Officer, Vince Collado, adds: “Ryan is a proven leader capable of building elite teams and will be essential to how we scale the organization. In three years, we have more than tripled in size and will continue to build on our services and offerings. Ryan and his skillset will only add to our success, improving efficiencies across departments.”

Ryan resides in Naples, FL with his wife Lisa and their four children Ryan Jr, Madeline, Lyla & Maggie. He enjoys spending time with his family and follows New York sports and international soccer.

About CDI (Computer Design & Integration LLC):

Founded in 1995, CDI has corporate headquarters in New York City and office locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Ireland, and the UK. The firm has been recognized as one of the top IT solutions providers in the world, offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT technology solutions. CDI continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing digital solutions that enhance day-to-day workflow processes, and combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance, and stability needed to solve today’s most complex business challenges.

