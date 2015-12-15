CDW Welcomes Carolyn Wiesenhahn as Chief People Officer

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDW (Nasdaq: CDW), announced today that Carolyn A. Wiesenhahn will join CDW as chief people officer and senior vice president, coworker services, in September. She will be a member of CDW’s executive committee.

Wiesenhahn joins CDW from CVS Health Corporation where she most recently served as senior vice president, human resources and acting chief diversity officer. With more than 20 years of experience as an outcomes-oriented human resources executive and attorney, Wiesenhahn brings to CDW business acumen and significant experience in developing, implementing and scaling practices and programs to attract, develop and retain a highly skilled, engaged and diverse workforce.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Carolyn to CDW. Our more than 14,600 CDW coworkers – as well as those to come – will benefit from Carolyn’s leadership, expertise and passion for people. Carolyn brings deep experience across all dimensions of human resources and a proven track record of cultivating the very best talent. Carolyn’s leadership will contribute meaningfully to our ability to serve our customers, develop and engage our coworkers, and ultimately deliver sustainable profitable growth,” said Christine A. Leahy, chief executive officer and president. “CDW is successful because of our people. As chief people officer, Carolyn will continue to ensure that we have the culture, purposeful work and environment of success that differentiates CDW and makes us a premier destination for talent.”

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 14,600 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2022, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $23 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

