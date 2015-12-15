Chia Network Expands Leadership Team Adding Thomas Chow as Chief Legal Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chia Network, Inc. (“Chia” or the “Company”), founded by Bram Cohen to provide an open-source, public blockchain optimized for real-world adoption, today announced the addition of Thomas Chow as Chief Legal Officer (CLO) to lead the Legal, Human Resources, and Policy verticals of the organization.

Chow brings over 20 years of experience leading legal and compliance efforts at public and private companies, ranging from startups to large corporations. Specialized in technology and finance, Chow’s leadership and success span e-commerce, financial services, digital advertising, and social media. As CLO, Chow will utilize his expertise to drive meaningful and scalable processes to guide Chia in regulatory compliance, strategic planning, business operations, and risk management.

Chow most recently served as General Counsel and Secretary at PubMatic, where he led the company’s initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Global Market and public company readiness process. His previous roles include Senior Counsel at Snap Inc., General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary at Exponential Interactive, and Vice President, General Counsel at Vindicia.

“Thomas is an experienced operator and leader, and his passion for technology and scaling startups aligns with our business strategy,” said Gene Hoffman, Director, President and COO, Chia Network. “Chia exists at the convergence of technology, regulation, and policy. We’re uniquely and intentionally positioned as one of the few regulatory compliant blockchains, and we believe this is a key differentiator that sets us apart in the industry, both now and as we head into the future of finance. We are excited to bring Thomas aboard as the company continues to grow and mature, and his counsel will serve an integral role in our success.”

“Chia is unique in the industry as it combines respect for regulation with best in class technology,” said Chow. “With real world use cases outside of the crypto casino, Chia can be a credible voice with regulators, shape policy and legislation that promotes the growth of our industry without compromising consumer protection, and meaningfully partner with financial institutions, enterprises, and nation states to adopt blockchain technology. The Company’s leadership is an incredible collective of talent, expertise, and vision for the future of blockchain and digital currency. I am honored to be a part of Chia’s journey going forward.”

Chow holds a JD from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law and a BA in Sociology from the University of California, Berkeley.

​​About Chia Network

Chia Network built a better blockchain to drive real-world use and application. Founded by Bram Cohen, inventor of BitTorrent, Chia provides a secure, sustainable and regulatory compliant blockchain setting the standard for the infrastructure of digital currency and inclusive access to global, decentralized finance. Through the innovative Proof of Space and Time consensus algorithm, Chia Network’s public, open source blockchain leverages hard drive space to create the first new Nakamoto Consensus since Bitcoin in 2009.



