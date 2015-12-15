Chimerix Appoints Christopher L. Jordan as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs

Brings 30 Years of Experience as a Former Endocyte and Novartis Regulatory Executive

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission it is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today appointed Christopher L. Jordan as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of Christopher Jordan to our leadership team as VP of Regulatory Affairs. Christopher brings over 30 years of pharmaceutical experience across various stages of product development. Some on our management team have had the pleasure of working with Christopher several years ago at Endocyte and Novartis where he recently led the regulatory strategy and execution of the FDA approval of Pluvicto and EMA submission of that agent. His vast knowledge in the oncology field will be a great addition to the team as we continue to development ONC201 and our other oncology pipeline products,” said Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix.

“I am excited to be joining the Chimerix team as we advance a next generation of oncology therapies targeting areas of high unmet need. In particular, ONC201 has demonstrated rare single-agent activity in H3 K27M-mutant glioma which is a devasting disease with a poor prognosis. I am energized to work with FDA and other regulatory agencies to help bring this potential medicine to patients as quickly as possible,” said Christopher Jordan, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs at Chimerix.

Mr. Jordan joins Chimerix from Novartis where he was most recently Senior Global Program Regulatory Director. Prior to that role he was Americas Head of Regulatory Affairs at Novartis’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Advanced Accelerator Applications. Prior to Novartis, Mr. Jordan was the Vice President, Regulatory Affairs at Endocyte, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company. Mr. Jordan began his career at Eli Lilly and Company in a range of product development and regulatory affairs roles. He also served as an adjunct professor of regulatory affairs at George Washington University from 2017 to 2019.

Mr. Jordan earned his Master of Science in Health Science in Regulatory Affairs from George Washington University, and Bachelor Science in Chemistry from Purdue University.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma.

