Church Mutual® Appoints New Director to Its Board

Adam Stanley has been appointed to the Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1 Board of Directors. Stanley will be up for re-election in May 2023.

“Church Mutual is a storied institution that has done so much for so many in the communities it serves,” said Stanley. “Being able to bring my background in insurance, technology and strategy to an organization whose mission is so aligned to my values is fantastic.”

Stanley is the chief experience officer and senior vice president at Teach for America. In his role, Stanley is responsible for all aspects of the Teach for America experience from recruiting corps members to engaging with alumni. He manages the learning and training portion of the organization and is tasked with the digital transformation of the overall organization. He joined Teach for America as an opportunity to give back to the community after years of corporate executive roles in insurance and real estate.

Over the course of his career, Stanley has been known for building teams and driving change within industries and companies at inflection points. At Cushman and Wakefield, Stanley served as chief digital officer, president of the C&W Charitable Foundation and interim chief people officer. Prior to that, he held top business technology and transformation roles at Aviva and Aon.

Stanley is currently a board member for GATX Corporation, sitting on the audit and governance committees, where he participated in the CEO succession. He also is on the board of directors of 1871, a Chicago-based tech innovation and entrepreneurship incubator.

He graduated from Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in finance and international business. He earned his Master of Business Administration with a focus in strategic management and management of electronic commerce from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers’ compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company “A” (excellent) rating.

Wisconsin 75 Top Private Company by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Wisconsin 75 Distinguished Performer: Innovation by Deloitte US 2019.

2021 Gallup Culture Transformation Award recipient.

2022 Social Equity and Community Empowerment Property and Casualty Company Award recipient from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

2020 Women and Diversity Award recipient from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

Elite 50 Internship Award recipient from Rising Insurance Star Executives.

Futuremakers Partner by Wisconsin Technical College System.

Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies.

Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.

2018-2019 Employer of the Year by Northcentral Technical College.

1Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.

