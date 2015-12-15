Clarify Health Launches Clarify Advance, a Micro-Targeted Provider Incentive Solution Proven to Drive Higher-Value Decisions and Lower Total Cost of Care

Leveraging behavioral science and actionable insights, Clarify Advance enables clinicians to direct patients to higher-value settings of care without the need for new payment models

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarify Health, a leading cloud analytics and value-based payments platform company, announced the launch of Clarify Advance, a new software solution rooted in behavioral science that can be used to positively influence decision-making at the point of care, provides timely and salient monetary incentives to clinicians for selecting higher-value sites of service and is proven to increase providers’ use of high-value options by 15%.





The launch of Clarify Advance comes on the heels of Clarify Health’s recent acquisition of Embedded Healthcare, a behavior change platform company created by healthcare leaders Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, Dr. Amol Navathe, and Dr. Simeon Schwartz. Clarify Advance provides payers with an important tool to accelerate the shift from fee-for-service to value by creating the incentive framework and behavioral nudges that drive meaningful change into the daily decisions of providers, regardless of the payment model they are in today.

“We know prices for identical services vary tremendously among providers,” said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, Vice Provost for Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania, Co-Director of Healthcare Transformation Institute, and a strategic advisor to Clarify Health. “Providers have no insight into the rates of facilities and the numerous specialists in their network, or which ones provide the best outcomes at the lowest cost. This has contributed to the inefficient and unsustainable process in which we operate, and why the adoption of value-based care has lagged. With behavioral science and micro-targeted incentives, we have a proven approach to accelerate adoption of high-value clinical behavior, which in turn, can lower healthcare costs and improve outcomes.”

With Clarify Advance, health plans allow individual providers to participate in an upside-only model that pays them for the behaviors they would be at risk for if they were in a value contract, without having to put themselves at risk. With these micro-targeted provider incentives in place, payers are rewarding providers for making higher-value care decisions without having to recontract rates or design new payment models.

Clarify Advance drives relevant and high-value decisions by providing a personal preferred network and tailored recommendations based on individual provider patterns, value opportunities, credentialing and distance, and by leveraging peer comparison and social norming. With Clarify Advance, clinicians are rewarded early, directly, and with a frequency that can be connected to the actual cost-saving decisions. Additionally, the incentive dollars are routed directly to the clinicians versus hitting the practice’s bottom line.

“By delivering incentives to drive provider behavior change, Clarify Advance is helping to improve the affordability of care and reduce medical spend while disrupting a deeply entrenched status quo,” said Jean Drouin, MD, Co-Founder and CEO, Clarify Health. “Furthermore, by accelerating the shift to value-based care we are delivering on our mission to power better care and improve health outcomes for all.”

To learn more about Clarify Advance, visit clarifyhealth.com/clarify-advance.

About Clarify Health

Clarify Health is an enterprise analytics and value-based payments platform company that empowers payers, providers, and life sciences companies to deliver better care, therapies, and outcomes with actionable patient journey insights. Clarify’s cloud-based business applications are built on the Clarify Atlas Platform, which maps 300M+ patient journeys to deliver 18B+ AI-powered predictions and surface insights with speed and precision. Clarify’s products illuminate actionable opportunities to drive growth, optimize networks, improve care delivery, manage population health, maximize value-based care performance, and bring therapies to market. With Clarify, healthcare organizations can leapfrog from point-solution and manual analytics to self-service, rapid generation of enterprise insights that light the path to better care and outcomes. Learn more at clarifyhealth.com.

