Cloudinary App for Shopify Automates Media Optimization to Supercharge Conversions and Revenue

The New Integration Adds Intelligent Automation to Media Workflows to Help Shopify Merchants Deliver Engaging Customer Experiences Faster and More Efficiently

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud—Cloudinary, the Media Experience Cloud company that powers digital experiences for many of the world’s top brands, today announced a new integration for leading multichannel e-commerce platform Shopify. The new integration brings Cloudinary’s intelligent media optimization and editing capabilities directly to Shopify merchants. With Cloudinary, merchants can reduce image weight by up to 50% and compress video files by up to 80%* – efficiencies that ensure faster load speeds and a better user experience, all leading to improved customer engagement and increased sales.

Shopify allows merchants to build and customize an online store and sell across multiple channels – and supports merchants with tools to help them scale efficiently as their business grows. Given the increasingly critical role visual media plays in driving e-commerce revenues, and the complexities inherent in managing and delivering these experiences, the new Cloudinary integration represents a significant advantage for Shopify merchants.

“We know that delivering a fast and flawless digital experience is crucial for any business selling online,” said Gary Ballabio, VP Technology Partnerships at Cloudinary. “In today’s visual economy, visual media plays an increasingly important role in a seller’s ability to connect and engage with customers – and can make or break the experience if not managed and delivered in the most optimal way possible. With Cloudinary, Shopify merchants can automatically create better user experiences for their customers without the heavy lifting that otherwise comes with managing visuals at the scale required to compete.”

The Cloudinary integration provides Shopify merchants with:

Seamless media workflows that bring experiences to market fast: Create once and publish media across customer touchpoints and stores. No extra copies or uploads required, plus easy editing and republishing with intelligent automation.

Create once and publish media across customer touchpoints and stores. No extra copies or uploads required, plus easy editing and republishing with intelligent automation. Greater video compression: Intelligent, automatic video compression can ensure quick playback, seamless seeking, and no buffering.

Intelligent, automatic video compression can ensure quick playback, seamless seeking, and no buffering. Extensive image editing capabilities: The app delivers an array of capabilities that augment Shopify’s toolset with automations for resizing, cropping, and transcoding, using content-aware AI to fit any design or layout.

The app delivers an array of capabilities that augment Shopify’s toolset with automations for resizing, cropping, and transcoding, using content-aware AI to fit any design or layout. Smaller image files and faster delivery: Intelligent, automatic image optimization delivers the smallest file sizes at the highest quality based on browser, device, and geographic location.

Intelligent, automatic image optimization delivers the smallest file sizes at the highest quality based on browser, device, and geographic location. Support for modern file types: Ensured support for emerging image formats including AVIF, video codecs including VP9 and HEVC, and video formats such as WebM.

Ensured support for emerging image formats including AVIF, video codecs including VP9 and HEVC, and video formats such as WebM. No-code, customizable product galleries: Save time and take control of the look, feel, and performance of no-code product galleries that automatically optimize images, thumbnails, and videos to accelerate page load speeds.

Save time and take control of the look, feel, and performance of no-code product galleries that automatically optimize images, thumbnails, and videos to accelerate page load speeds. Automatic Responsiveness: Remove the burden from developers by relying on automatic responsiveness based on screen resolution.

Remove the burden from developers by relying on automatic responsiveness based on screen resolution. A single source of truth for all product media: One-click upload of all product images, videos and metadata into Cloudinary creates one unified repository for all commerce media.

The new app is available to all Cloudinary customers. For more information, read today’s blog post and visit www.cloudinary.com/shopify.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary’s mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With 60 billion assets under management and nearly 10,000 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to manage, transform, and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands like Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Peloton and Petco are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

