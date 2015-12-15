Cloudinary is Named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for Fifth Consecutive Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud–For the fifth consecutive year, Cloudinary has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

Fueled by the continued rise in demand for visually rich experiences, particularly in industries like eCommerce, media and publishing, and travel and entertainment, Cloudinary’s media experience solutions empower nearly 10,000 customers and more than one million users around the world by helping them build better, more engaging connections with their customers and communities. Leading brands like Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Crocs, Etsy, NBC, Neiman Marcus, Nintendo, Mediavine, and Tesla rely on Cloudinary’s media layer to deliver these critically important visual experiences.

For the seventh straight year, the Cloud 100 reviewed submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this fast-growing sector,” said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. “Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees.”

“The public markets may be in turmoil, but the private valuations of the Cloud 100 continue to rise. All of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees, again, have reached the $1 billion valuation milestone, and the average Cloud 100 valuation has skyrocketed to $7.4 billion,” said Mary D’Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Despite the market correction in 2022, our confidence in the cloud economy continues to grow—today over 70% of the 2022 Cloud 100 Honorees have reached or exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue making them cloud Centaurs. An additional 10% of the list is expected to hit this milestone by the end of the year, furthering our conviction that this years’ honorees truly represent the best cloud companies globally.”

“Great companies are born out of all environments, and it’s exciting to see the continued momentum in the cloud sector,” said Alex Kayyal, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. ”The companies on this list have gone through a rigorous selection process, and join an esteemed alumni list of Cloud 100 companies. As the need for digital transformation continues to drive innovation and efficiencies across industries, we can look to these companies as the absolute best in cloud computing.“

“It’s a pivotal time for digital businesses, and we’re proud to empower our customers with the tools they need to create and deliver engaging media experiences,” said Itai Lahan, Co-founder and CEO, Cloudinary. “We are honored to be recognized alongside the leaders that make up this year’s Cloud 100 as we continue to ensure that anyone working with media has what they need to succeed in today’s visual economy.”

Read Lahan’s blog post for more on today’s recognition and his thoughts on the company’s most recent successes.

The Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2022 issue of Forbes magazine.

