Colbeck Capital Management to Sponsor and speak at Private Debt Summit

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Colbeck Capital Management announced an Active Sponsorship Role for an upcoming live networking event presented by Opus Connect. The event, titled Private Debt Deal Connect: Private Lenders & Debt Raise Investment Banks, will also feature three afternoon panels focused on current trends impacting the lending landscape. Colbeck’s Tony Hokayem will be featured as a speaker on the first panel of the day, “Assessing Risk in a Volatile Market,” as part of a robust schedule of speed-networking activities.

The Deal Connect event will be exclusively in person in New York City and will feature a plethora of private lenders, multiple panels, and other market participants focused on creating connections within the industry. A series of eight meetings will take place on a rotational basis throughout two hours of speed networking, with sessions lasting approximately 15 minutes each. The event is an invitation-only opportunity where pre-registration is required for attendance.

Opus Connect’s Deal Connect series is designed to pair groups and individuals across the mergers and acquisitions space with one another to create meaningful connections and business relationships. Attendees represent lower middle and middle-market businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the United States and Canada who are interested in finding deal partners.

The series brings live and virtual events to cities across the country with nearly 40 sessions each year. Meetings are typically one-on-one interactions between capital providers and sponsors, investment bankers, general and limited partners, and private equity firms. The events also often include panel discussions and receptions with opportunities for attendees to follow up with one another for deal making and networking.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

