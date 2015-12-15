CoreStack Announces Grand Opening of New Facility to Accelerate Product Development and Innovation

CoreStack’s New State-of-the-Art Office to Advance NextGen Cloud Governance Solution

CHENNAI, India & BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudgovernance–CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of the cloud, today marked the official grand opening of the company’s new state-of-the-art office located in Chennai, expanding its India business operations and the company’s global R&D footprint.





To celebrate the office opening, CoreStack hosted its customers, investors, partners and employees at the event. With over 300 employees, the new facility gives the company adequate space to continue to grow and support its increasing customer base. CoreStack is expecting the Chennai office to outgrow this new facility within the next 12 months. With headquarters in Bellevue, Washington and additional offices in the United States, United Arab Emirates and India, the company’s expansion and increased focus on R&D efforts is paramount.

CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance fabric helps enterprises, managed service providers (MSPs) and global system integrators (GSIs) increase top-line and enhance bottom-line efficiencies. CoreStack works with many large global customers across multiple industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Telecommunications, Technology and Government. Its AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution enables customers with proactive and preemptive cloud governance and provides a 360-degree broad and deep visibility across financial management (FinOps), security operations (SecOps) and cloud operations (CloudOps) in an integrated single pane of glass.

CoreStack’s customers gracing the occasion included Ganesh Babu, CEO at AgilizTech, Vasanth Jeyapaul, CEO at CAMS Payment, and Vijay Ayyaswamy, Senior Manager, Cloud at Precision Infomatic.

“Companies around the world are reckoning huge risks involved in migration to the cloud, which if not managed properly, can be catastrophic for the businesses,” said Vasanth Jeyapaul, CEO at CAMSPay. “Thanks to CoreStack’s innovative AI-powered cloud governance, automation, and orchestration platform, enterprises like ours, today, can easily tread a successful digital transformation journey.”

CoreStacks’s investors present at the grand opening, included Abhay Havaldar, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Avatar Group Capital Partners, Anant Vidur Puri, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, Gokul Dixit, Venture Partner at Dallas Venture Capital, Shivam Agarwal, Investment Analyst at Iron Pillar, and Thiruvalluvan M. G., Managing Director at Start Smart Labs.

“As investors, we are proud of CoreStack’s remarkable progress in managing $1+ billion in annual cloud consumption for its global customers,” remarked Abhay Havaldar, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Avatar Group Capital Partners. “With the addition of the sparkling new R&D facility in Chennai, we are confident that CoreStack will lead the new digital frontier in cloud governance and equip enterprises to experiment more, go faster and focus better.”

Some of CoreStack’s partners also joined the inauguration ceremony, including Kamlesh Mahajan, Head of Sales and Marketing at Talkd, Magesh Gopal, GMA Soft, Radhika Srikumar, Associate Director at VCTI, and Ramanan Veeranan, Chief Delivery Officer- Codincity.

“CoreStack’s unique end-to-end cloud governance platform provides the transformative value that enterprises are eagerly striving for,” said Ramanan Veeranan, Chief Delivery Officer at Codincity. “We’re truly thrilled to be part of the inauguration of CoreStack’s new facility here in Chennai, and we wish them grand success in unleashing the power of cloud for our mutual customers with ground-breaking cloud governance.”

“Opening our new office in Chennai is a remarkable milestone that is the result of our rapid growth and our commitment to develop the most robust and NextGen Cloud Governance solutions through this additional R&D presence,” said Ezhilarasan Natarajan (Ez), CEO at CoreStack. “We’re excited to continue our growth and presence in Chennai’s emerging technology ecosystem.”

An invigorating panel was part of the opening ceremony to discuss — Cloud Market Opportunities, Adoption Trends and Challenges — with panelists Subhashis Sen, Cloud Solutions Director at Oracle, Raghavendran Balasubramaniam, Head of SMB at Amazon Cloud Services, and Pandiya Kumar Rajamony, CEO at Codincity.

The attendees also got an opportunity to participate in a fireside chat — Recession Clouds are Raging. Will the Digital Cloud be Resilient — moderated by Abhay Havaldar with Nishant Malhotra, Director at DC Advisory, Thiruvalluvan, Managing Director at Smart Start Labs, Gokul Dixit, Venture Partner at Dallas Venture Capital, and Shivam Agarwal, Investment Analyst at Iron Pillar.

For more information about the Chennai office opening and to learn more about career opportunities with CoreStack and open positions, please visit: www.corestack.io/careers

To view the inauguration photos, please visit: https://www.corestack.io/inauguration

About CoreStack

CoreStack is a NextGen cloud business accelerator that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack’s FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud, enable reporting, recommendation, remediation and provide single pane-of-glass governance across multi-cloud. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 300+ global enterprises govern $1+ billion in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Gartner and IDC recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io

Contacts

CoreStack



Bala Vishwanath



Chief Marketing Officer



[email protected]