Covenant Physician Partners Appoints Daniel Gofman to Chief Development Officer

The newly created Chief Development Officer position demonstrates the growth trajectory for the company and continued expansion of clinical excellence.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Covenant Physician Partners (Covenant), a leading physician services company that partners with providers across the country, today announced the appointment of Daniel (Dan) Gofman as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer, effective Aug. 22, 2022. In this role, Mr. Gofman will lead Covenant’s growth strategy, creating a culture of accelerated, disciplined, and transformative organic and inorganic growth.





“With Dan’s unique expertise and experience, I am excited to see the impact he will have on Covenant’s continued growth and expansion of influence on the future of specialist-led healthcare in the United States,” said Goran Dragolovic, CEO of Covenant Physician Partners.

Mr. Gofman will join the esteemed team of executive leaders to further align operators and clinicians across the country, united by the common mission to grow thriving practices and surgery centers while advancing clinical excellence for patients and communities. Through the design and implementation of his growth strategy, Mr. Gofman will advance and capitalize on transformative growth within and beyond the company’s existing national footprint.

“Covenant’s unique model is where patients, providers and payers are focused on delivering specialist-led and quality-driven outpatient care,” said Mr. Gofman. “Change is occurring rapidly in our industry and Covenant’s flexibility combined with leadership and operational focus creates a significant opportunity to expand, and I’m excited to drive that accelerated growth alongside all of our key stakeholders.”

About Daniel Gofman

Mr. Gofman is a seasoned healthcare professional with more than 15 years of experience including corporate strategy, development, investment banking, and leading partner-owned, physician-led and private equity-backed transaction sourcing, negotiation and execution across the healthcare services landscape. He most recently led M&A and strategy efforts for North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), one of the nation’s largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies.

Prior to his role with NAPA, Mr. Gofman was an investment banker at Cain Brothers, Barclays and Bear Stearns. He graduated with honors distinction from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, where he earned an MBA and BS in Finance and Accounting.

About Covenant Physician Partners

Founded in 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee, Covenant Physician Partners is a physician services company that partners with leading providers across the country to grow thriving practices and surgery centers while advancing clinical excellence. Covenant’s national network of leading practices and surgery centers across the outpatient care continuum brings operational expertise, financial backing and clinical best practices to fuel growth. Please visit CovenantPhysicianPartners.com for more information.

