CURO Group Holdings Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO” or the “Company”), a tech-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving a full spectrum of non-prime and prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“It was a very busy and productive quarter for CURO. In July, we successfully closed the transformative transactions that we announced in May 2022 – the sale of our legacy US Direct Lending business and acquisition of First Heritage Credit,” said Don Gayhardt, CURO’s Chief Executive Officer. “These transactions complete CURO’s strategic transition into longer term, higher balance and lower rate credit products, simplify and improve the future predictability of our business results, expand our access to lower cost funding, and focuses our capital on higher-growth, durable business lines. On the funding side, we also entered into new non-recourse revolving warehouse facilities to fund the loan portfolios and new originations for Heights Finance and First Heritage at lower spreads and higher advance rates.

“I am proud of what our team accomplished during these trying market conditions while still driving solid results in our Heights Finance, Canada Direct Lending, and Flexiti businesses. Excluding the sold U.S. Legacy Direct Lending business, loan balances grew 163.7% year-over-year and 9.4% sequentially compared to the first quarter of 2022. As expected, this solid sequential loan growth and normalization of net charge-off rates and loan loss provisions caused a meaningful reduction in year-over-year earnings for the quarter. As we enter the second half of the year, we will be laser-focused on execution – integrating and capitalizing on the Heights Finance and First Heritage acquisition synergies, careful credit risk management, liquidity and optimizing our cost structure in the wake of the sale of our U.S. Legacy Direct Lending business.”

Consolidated Summary Results

We reported a Net loss of $26.1 million ($0.65 loss per share) and Adjusted net loss of $11.3 million ($0.28 adjusted loss per share) on revenue of $304.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with Net income of $104.5 million ($2.39 per share) and Adjusted net income of $17.4 million ($0.40 adjusted diluted earnings per share) on total revenue of $187.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The decline in Net income was primarily driven by (i) year-over-year comparisons for the provision for loan losses which continued to be affected by COVID-19 impacts during the second quarter of 2021 and (ii), higher interest expense. During the second quarter of 2021 Katapult became a public company via a SPAC merger, generating a pretax gain of $135.4 million. Government stimulus in March 2021 and pandemic-related consumer behavior reduced demand, increased payment rates and lowered loss rates in the second quarter of 2021, resulting in a provision for loan losses that was $4.6 million less than net charge-offs (NCOs). In this year’s second quarter, credit normalization and strong sequential loan growth resulted in a provision for loan losses that exceeded NCOs by $24.3 million (including the impact of purchase accounting for the Heights Finance portfolio acquired in December 2021). Interest expense increased because of our issuance of 7.50% Senior Secured Notes in the fourth quarter of 2021 to finance, in part, the Heights Finance acquisition, as well as the expansion of non-recourse asset-backed facility borrowing to support loan growth.

Below are additional highlights of our performance this year:

Revenue and Net Revenue Revenue increased $116.7 million, or 62.2%, year over year, primarily driven by our December 27, 2021 acquisition of Heights Finance, which accounted for $74.3 million of revenue for the second quarter of 2022. Revenue for Canada POS Lending and Canada Direct Lending grew 229.9% and 22.1%, respectively, year over year. Sequentially, revenue increased $14.2 million, or 4.9%, driven by growth of $2.8 million, or 14.0%, in Canada POS Lending, $4.1 million, or 5.7%, in Canada Direct Lending, and $7.3 million, or 3.7% in the U.S. Direct Lending. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net revenue increased $32.3 million, or 22.7%, year over year, and $17.8 million sequentially. Excluding Heights Finance, net revenue decreased $54.1 million, or 28.1%, year over year, because of the aforementioned loan loss provision comparisons.

Loans Receivable Year-over-year growth in Company Owned gross loans receivable and combined gross loans receivable (gross loans receivable plus loans originated by third-party lenders which are guaranteed by the company) of $1,011.6 million, or 131.5%, and $1,025.8 million, or 127.2%, respectively, as a result of the acquisition of Heights Finance. Excluding Heights Finance, combined gross loans receivables increased $534.3 million, or 66.3%, year over year, primarily driven by $405.7 million, or 183.2%, for Canada POS Lending. Canada and U.S. Direct Lending (excluding Heights Finance) combined gross loans receivable grew 29.4% and 10.0%, respectively, versus the second quarter of 2021. Sequential loan growth in Company Owned gross loans receivable and combined gross loans receivable of $152.3 million, or 9.4%, and $159.2 million, or 9.5%, respectively, was primarily due to growth in Canada POS Lending of $85.4 million, or 15.8%, and U.S. Direct Lending of $54.3 million, or 7.9%.

NCOs and Delinquency Metrics Consolidated quarterly NCO rates improved by 60 bps year over year, primarily from the relative growth of Canada POS Lending and the acquisition of Heights Finance, which shifts our loan portfolio mix to lower loss-rate products offset by credit normalization in the U.S. Direct Lending business. Sequentially, consolidated quarterly NCO rates improved by 80 bps, largely driven by loan growth at Heights and Canada POS Lending, which have lower NCO rates, offset by credit normalization in the U.S. Direct Lending business. Consolidated past-due rates increased 300 bps year over year as credit continued to normalize compared to the first six months of 2021, which was affected by pandemic-related U.S. government stimulus. Consolidated past-due rates increased by 100 bps sequentially, primarily due to seasonality and credit normalization.

Other Highlights On July 8, 2022, we completed the sale of our U.S. Legacy Direct Lending business to Community Choice Financial, a consumer financial services company based in Dublin, Ohio, for total cash consideration of $345 million. The consideration included $310 million in cash paid at closing and $35 million payable in monthly installment payments over the subsequent 12 months. On July 13, 2022, we completed the acquisition of First Heritage Credit (“FHC”), a consumer lender that provides near-prime installment loans along with customary opt-in insurance and other financial products, based in Ridgeland, Mississippi, for a total purchase price of $140 million in cash. On July 13, 2022, concurrently with the closing of the FHC acquisition, we entered into a new $225 million non-recourse revolving warehouse facility to replace FHC’s incumbent lender’s facility and finance future loans originated by FHC. On July 15, 2022, we entered into a new $425 million non-recourse revolving warehouse facility to replace the incumbent lender’s facility and finance future loans originated by Heights Finance. On August 3, 2022 we declared the next quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on August 26, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 15, 2022.



From the second quarter of 2020 through the first half of 2021, we experienced lower customer demand in the U.S. and Canada Direct Lending, relatively good credit performance, increased or accelerated repayments and favorable payment trends, as customers were aided by government stimulus programs while periodically enduring pandemic lockdowns as a result of COVID-19. From the third quarter of 2021 through the second quarter of 2022, our markets were less affected by COVID-19, resulting in positive growth trends in revenue and receivables, along with increases in charged off accounts as stimulus programs waned and credit normalized.

Results of Consolidated Operations

Beginning January 1, 2022, we began reporting “Interest and fees revenue,” “Insurance premiums and commissions” and “Other revenue” in place of our previously reported “Revenue” on our Statements of Operations. Prior period presentations have been revised to conform to the current period presentation.

Table 1 – Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Change $ Change % 2022 2021 Change $ Change % Revenue Interest and fees revenue $ 278,331 $ 169,403 $ 108,928 64.3 % 543,287 348,526 194,761 55.9 % Insurance premiums and commissions 18,653 11,853 6,800 57.4 % 36,913 23,422 13,491 57.6 % Other revenue 7,420 6,437 983 15.3 % 14,400 12,296 2,104 17.1 % Total revenue 304,404 187,693 116,711 62.2 % 594,600 384,244 210,356 54.7 % Provision for losses 129,546 45,165 84,381 186.8 % 227,077 81,310 145,767 # Net revenue 174,858 142,528 32,330 22.7 % 367,523 302,934 64,589 21.3 % Operating Expenses Salaries and benefits 82,427 58,320 24,107 41.3 % 162,156 113,237 48,919 43.2 % Occupancy 17,507 13,783 3,724 27.0 % 34,544 28,130 6,414 22.8 % Advertising 12,707 7,043 5,664 80.4 % 23,207 15,127 8,080 53.4 % Direct operations 20,293 13,699 6,594 48.1 % 40,567 25,668 14,899 58.0 % Depreciation and amortization 8,672 7,435 1,237 16.6 % 18,486 12,400 6,086 49.1 % Other operating expense 22,801 17,218 5,583 32.4 % 38,913 30,170 8,743 29.0 % Total operating expenses 164,407 117,498 46,909 39.9 % 317,873 224,732 93,141 41.4 % Other expense (income) Interest expense 42,193 23,440 18,753 80.0 % 80,534 42,979 37,555 87.4 % Loss (income) from equity method investment 1,328 (1,712 ) 3,040 # (256 ) (2,258 ) 2,002 (88.7 )% Gain from equity method investment — (135,387 ) 135,387 # — (135,387 ) 135,387 # Total other expense (income) 43,521 (113,659 ) 157,180 # 80,278 (94,666 ) 174,944 # (Loss) income before income taxes (33,070 ) 138,689 (171,759 ) # (30,628 ) 172,868 (203,496 ) # (Benefit) Provision for incomes taxes (6,990 ) 34,172 (41,162 ) # (5,884 ) 42,616 (48,500 ) # Net (loss) income $ (26,080 ) $ 104,517 $ (130,597 ) # ($ 24,744 ) $ 130,252 ($ 154,996 ) # # – Variance greater than 100% or not meaningful

Table 2 – Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) June 30, 2022



(unaudited) December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,394 $ 63,179 Restricted cash 97,465 98,896 Gross loans receivable 1,592,815 1,548,318 Less: Allowance for loan losses (90,286 ) (87,560 ) Loans receivable, net 1,502,529 1,460,758 Income taxes receivable 46,450 31,774 Prepaid expenses and other 25,370 42,038 Property and equipment, net 38,752 54,635 Investment in Katapult 28,157 27,900 Right of use asset – operating leases 64,602 116,300 Deferred tax assets 23,993 15,639 Goodwill 352,990 429,792 Intangibles, net 113,130 109,930 Other assets 8,558 9,755 Assets held for sale (1) 338,779 — Total Assets $ 2,678,169 $ 2,460,596 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 81,423 $ 121,434 Deferred revenue 23,425 21,649 Lease liability – operating leases 67,339 122,431 Contingent consideration related to acquisition 30,354 26,508 Income taxes payable 4 680 Accrued interest 34,970 34,974 Liability for losses on CSO lender-owned consumer loans — 6,908 Debt 2,189,431 1,945,793 Other long-term liabilities 12,146 13,845 Deferred tax liabilities 12,360 6,044 Liabilities held for sale (1) 111,137 — Total Liabilities 2,562,589 2,300,266 Stockholders’ Equity Total Stockholders’ Equity 115,580 160,330 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,678,169 $ 2,460,596

(1) Assets held for sale and Liabilities held for sale represent the balance, as of June 30, 2022, for assets and liabilities, respectively, associated with the announced sale of the U.S. Legacy Direct Lending Business.

Table 3 – Consolidated Revenue by Product and Segment

The following table summarizes revenue by product, including revenue related to loans Held for Sale and revenue we earn from operating as a credit services organization (“CSO”) by charging customers a fee for arranging an unrelated third party to make a loan to that customer, which we refer to as “CSO fees,” for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (in thousands, unaudited) U.S. Canada



Direct



Lending Canada



POS



Lending Total % of



Total U.S. Canada



Direct



Lending Canada



POS



Lending Total % of



Total Revolving LOC $ 28,145 $ 47,591 $ 20,847 $ 96,583 31.7 % $ 24,091 $ 37,450 $ 6,495 $ 68,036 36.2 % Installment 169,879 11,869 — 181,748 59.7 % 90,826 10,541 — 101,367 54.0 % Total interest and fees 198,024 59,460 20,847 278,331 91.4 % 114,917 47,991 6,495 169,403 90.3 % Insurance premiums and commissions 4,323 13,921 409 18,653 6.1 % — 11,678 143 11,821 6.3 % Other revenue 3,363 2,161 1,896 7,420 2.4 % 3,877 2,211 381 6,469 3.4 % Total revenue $ 205,710 $ 75,542 $ 23,152 $ 304,404 100.0 % $ 118,794 $ 61,880 $ 7,019 $ 187,693 100.0 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (in thousands, unaudited) U.S. Canada



Direct



Lending Canada



POS



Lending Total % of



Total U.S. Canada



Direct



Lending Canada



POS



Lending Total % of



Total Revolving LOC $ 55,059 $ 93,045 $ 39,502 $ 187,606 31.6 % $ 51,014 $ 71,818 $ 7,939 $ 130,771 34.0 % Installment 332,703 22,978 — 355,681 59.8 % 196,767 20,988 — 217,755 56.7 % Total interest and fees 387,762 116,023 39,502 543,287 91.4 % 247,781 92,806 7,939 348,526 90.7 % Insurance premiums and commissions 9,324 26,943 646 36,913 6.2 % — 23,247 175 23,422 6.1 % Other revenue 7,024 4,062 3,314 14,400 2.4 % 7,505 4,267 524 12,296 3.2 % Total revenue $ 404,110 $ 147,028 $ 43,462 $ 594,600 100.0 % $ 255,286 $ 120,320 $ 8,638 $ 384,244 100.0 %

Table 4 – Consolidated Loans Receivable

The following table reconciles Company Owned gross loans receivable, a GAAP-basis balance sheet measure, to Gross combined loans receivable, a non-GAAP measure(1). Gross combined loans receivable includes loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs, which are not included in the Consolidated Financial Statements but from which we earn revenue by providing a guarantee to the unaffiliated lender.

As of (in thousands, unaudited) June 30,



2022 March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 September 30,



2021 June 30,



2021 U.S. Revolving LOC (2) $ 58,471 $ 49,077 $ 52,532 $ 51,196 $ 47,277 Installment – Company Owned (2) 627,651 589,652 609,413 137,987 139,234 Canada Direct Lending Revolving LOC 442,738 424,485 402,405 366,509 337,700 Installment 24,817 23,578 24,792 24,315 23,564 Canada POS Lending Revolving LOC 627,163 541,776 459,176 302,349 221,453 Company Owned gross loans receivable $ 1,780,840 $ 1,628,568 $ 1,548,318 $ 882,356 $ 769,228 Gross loans receivable Guaranteed by the Company 51,323 44,420 46,317 43,422 37,093 Gross combined loans receivable (1) $ 1,832,163 $ 1,672,988 $ 1,594,635 $ 925,778 $ 806,321 (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release for definition and more information. (2) Includes loan balances classified as Held for Sale.

Segment Analysis

The following is a summary of segment operating (loss) income and portfolio performance for the segment and period indicated. Included are results related to the business classified as Held for Sale.

Table 5 – Summary of Segment Operating (Loss) Income

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) U.S. Canada



Direct



Lending Canada



POS



Lending U.S. Canada



Direct



Lending Canada



POS



Lending Total revenue $ 205,711 $ 75,540 $ 23,153 $ 118,794 $ 61,880 $ 7,019 Provision for losses 97,563 26,021 5,962 33,622 8,556 2,987 Net revenue 108,148 49,519 17,191 85,172 53,324 4,032 Total operating expenses 115,633 28,332 20,442 81,656 25,483 10,359 Non-recourse interest expense 7,544 6,147 8,223 2,503 2,498 3,604 Recourse interest expense 20,279 — — 14,835 — — Segment operating (loss) income $ (35,308 ) $ 15,040 $ (11,474 ) $ (13,822 ) $ 25,343 $ (9,931 )

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) U.S. Canada



Direct



Lending Canada



POS



Lending U.S. Canada



Direct



Lending Canada



POS



Lending Total revenue $ 404,110 $ 147,028 $ 43,462 $ 255,286 $ 120,320 $ 8,638 Provision for losses 164,388 48,013 14,676 59,678 17,790 3,842 Net revenue 239,722 99,015 28,786 195,608 102,530 4,796 Total operating expenses 226,574 55,353 35,946 161,549 50,087 13,096 Non-recourse interest expense 15,408 10,177 14,849 4,130 4,853 4,430 Recourse interest expense 40,100 — — 29,566 — — Segment operating (loss) income $ (42,360 ) $ 33,485 $ (22,009 ) $ 363 $ 47,590 $ (12,730 )

Table 6 – Summary of Adjusted Segment Operating (Loss) Income

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) U.S. Canada



Direct



Lending Canada



POS



Lending U.S. Canada



Direct



Lending Canada



POS



Lending Total revenue $ 205,711 $ 75,540 $ 23,153 $ 118,794 $ 61,880 $ 7,019 Provision for losses 97,563 26,021 5,962 33,622 8,556 2,987 Net revenue 108,148 49,519 17,191 85,172 53,324 4,032 Adjusted operating expense (1) 107,477 28,267 15,426 69,404 25,376 4,881 Non-recourse interest expense 7,544 6,147 8,223 2,503 2,498 3,604 Recourse interest expense 20,279 — — 14,835 — — Adjusted segment operating (loss) income (1) $ (27,152 ) $ 15,105 $ (6,458 ) $ (1,570 ) $ 25,450 $ (4,453 ) (1) These are non-GAAP metrics. For a description of each non-GAAP addback, see the applicable reconciliations and descriptions of each non-GAAP metric, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) U.S. Canada



Direct



Lending Canada



POS



Lending U.S. Canada



Direct



Lending Canada



POS



Lending Total revenue $ 404,110 $ 147,028 $ 43,462 $ 255,286 $ 120,320 $ 8,638 Provision for losses 164,388 48,013 14,676 59,678 17,790 3,842 Net revenue 239,722 99,015 28,786 195,608 102,530 4,796 Adjusted operating expense (1) 213,833 55,086 30,431 143,700 49,939 7,618 Non-recourse interest expense 15,408 10,177 14,849 4,130 4,853 4,430 Recourse interest expense 40,100 — — 29,566 — — Adjusted segment operating (loss) income (1) $ (29,619 ) $ 33,752 $ (16,494 ) $ 18,212 $ 47,738 $ (7,252 ) (1) These are non-GAAP metrics. For a description of each non-GAAP addback, see the applicable reconciliations and descriptions of each non-GAAP metric, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Table 7 – U.S. Portfolio Performance

(in thousands, except percentages) Q2 2022(6) Q1 2022 Q4 2021(1) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Gross combined loans receivable (2) Revolving LOC $ 58,471 $ 49,077 $ 52,532 $ 51,196 $ 47,277 Installment loans – Company Owned 627,651 589,652 137,782 137,987 139,234 Total U.S. Company Owned gross loans receivable 686,122 638,729 190,314 189,183 186,511 Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3) 51,323 44,420 46,317 43,422 37,093 Total U.S. gross combined loans receivable (2) $ 737,445 $ 683,149 $ 236,631 $ 232,605 $ 223,604 Lending Revenue: Revolving LOC $ 28,145 $ 26,913 $ 27,911 $ 27,377 $ 24,091 Installment loans – Company Owned 121,595 113,833 56,820 57,659 55,918 Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3) 48,283 48,991 47,348 43,377 34,908 Total U.S. lending revenue $ 198,023 $ 189,737 $ 132,079 $ 128,413 $ 114,917 Lending Provision: Revolving LOC $ 11,831 $ 9,577 $ 11,592 $ 8,140 $ 6,621 Installment loans – Company Owned 54,868 32,962 18,618 16,792 14,048 Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3) 28,313 21,749 25,967 23,146 12,583 Total U.S. lending provision $ 95,012 $ 64,288 $ 56,177 $ 48,078 $ 33,252 NCOs (7) Revolving LOC $ 10,248 $ 10,055 $ 11,481 $ 8,329 $ 7,271 Installment loans – Company Owned 40,757 36,247 19,664 19,548 18,617 Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3) 27,395 21,492 26,065 21,404 12,044 Total U.S. NCOs $ 78,400 $ 67,794 $ 57,210 $ 49,281 $ 37,932 NCO rate (4) (7) Revolving LOC 19.1 % 19.8 % 22.1 % 16.9 % 16.0 % Installment loans – Company Owned 6.7 % 6.0 % 14.3 % 14.1 % 13.2 % Total U.S. Company Owned NCO rate 7.7 % 7.1 % 16.4 % 14.8 % 13.9 % Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3) 57.2 % 47.4 % 58.1 % 53.2 % 34.6 % Total U.S. NCO rate 11.0 % 14.7 % 24.4 % 21.6 % 17.2 % ALL and CSO Liability for Losses rate (5) Revolving LOC 25.1 % 26.7 % 25.9 % 26.3 % 28.9 % Installment loans – Company Owned 6.8 % 4.2 % 12.7 % 13.4 % 15.3 % Total U.S. Company Owned ALL rate 8.4 % 5.9 % 16.3 % 16.9 % 18.7 % Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3) 15.7 % 16.1 % 14.9 % 16.1 % 14.2 % Total ALL and CSO Liability for Losses rate 8.9 % 6.6 % 16.0 % 16.8 % 18.0 % Past-due rate (5) Revolving LOC 29.3 % 29.7 % 30.5 % 30.5 % 26.6 % Installment loans – Company Owned 20.6 % 19.1 % 19.4 % 20.1 % 18.7 % Total U.S. Company Owned past-due rate 21.3 % 19.9 % 22.5 % 22.9 % 20.7 % Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3) 19.0 % 18.5 % 17.7 % 19.8 % 17.4 %

(1) On December 27, 2021, we acquired Heights Finance, which accounted for approximately $472 million of U.S. Installment loans as of December 31, 2021. As the period between December 27, 2021 and December 31, 2021 did not result in material loan performance, we have excluded Heights Finance from the table for the fourth quarter of 2021. (2) Non-GAAP measure. For a description of each non-GAAP metric, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (3) Includes loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs. Installment gross loans receivable Guaranteed by the Company are not included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. (4) We calculate NCO rate as total NCOs divided by Average gross loans receivable. (5) We calculate (i) Allowance for loan losses (ALL) and CSO Liability for losses rate and (ii) past-due rate as the respective totals divided by gross loans receivable at each respective quarter end. (6) Includes loan balances and activity classified as Held for Sale. (7) For the first and second quarters of 2022, NCOs presented above include $5.0 million and $10.3 million, respectively, of NCO’s related to the fair value discount, which are excluded from provision.

