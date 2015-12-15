CyberPower Named a 2022 ChannelPro Readers’ Choice Award Winner

Receives recognition for excellence as a UPS and Power Conditioning Vendor

SHAKOPEE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2022ReadersChoice—Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and power management products, is pleased to announce recognition in the 2022 ChannelPro Readers’ Choice Awards as a Best UPS and Power Conditioning Vendor at the Silver level. CyberPower is a multiple recipient of past Readers’ Choice Awards by ChannelPro Network that recognizes technology companies serving small and midsize businesses (SMBs). The award underscores CyberPower’s commitment to product quality, product performance and relationships with its channel partners.

Readers of ChannelPro magazine and the ChannelPro Network were invited to participate in the IT channel’s only SMB-focused Readers’ Choice Awards by casting their votes via the publication’s website for the vendors, distributors, and professional organizations with the most SMB- and partner-friendly solutions, services, or programs in the channel today. For each category, readers were asked to select the option that best satisfies the unique business requirements, work styles, and budgets of their SMB clients, as well as those that best serve their own partner organizations.

The multiple-choice survey, which provided space for write-in responses, was fielded from March 18 to May 20, 2022, and drew participation from more than 500 channel VARs, MSPs, integrators, system builders, and IT consultants. Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners were named in each category.

Brent Lovett, president of Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., said: “We are excited that our channel partners continue to recognize CyberPower as a leader in the power conditioning space. We continue to innovate not only in our product lines but in our partner support infrastructure to include new tools, content and training modules for our channel partners to better serve their SMB customers.”

“ChannelPro readers are very discerning, and their recognition of the brands they rely on and trust to run their businesses and keep their customers safe speaks volumes about the quality of the vendor and solutions award winners,” said Michael Siggins, president and publisher of The ChannelPro Network. “In managed services, cloud computing, security, storage, and more, the Readers’ Choice results serve as a beacon for the channel and MSP partners.”

For a complete listing of the ChannelPro Readers’ Choice Awards, visit www.ChannelProNetwork.com.

Note to editor: an image is available at: https://marvel-b1-cdn.bc0a.com/f00000000057284/www.cyberpowersystems.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/8787-News_Post-Channel_Pro_Silver_Choice_Award-v01_r01-1.jpg

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit: https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.

About the ChannelPro Network

The ChannelPro Network provides targeted business and technology information for the IT channel. Via ChannelPro-SMB magazine, live and online events, and our online properties, The ChannelPro Network delivers expert opinion, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to an IT solution provider’s business success. Perspectives from VARs, vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize marketplace like The ChannelPro Network. More information is available at www.ChannelProNetwork.com.

Contacts

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.



Tim Madsen, 952-403-9500



[email protected]