Cyclovac Announces Expansion Plan in Their Blainville Production Plant

Blainville, Quebec–(Newsfile Corp. – August 5, 2022) – In the wake of their 60th anniversary, Cyclovac announces a $4.5 million dollar expansion of its Blainville production plant. In 2021, Cyclovac achieved its strongest growth in its history and as a result the company must now increase its production and storage capacity to handle the supply and logistics challenges that emerged during the pandemic and its aftermath. The expansion, which will increase the plant’s size from 67,000 to 85,000 square feet will lead to the hiring of a dozen people this year.

“This project is in line with our strategic plan to increase our manufacturing capacity and support a strong North American expansion, particularly due to the explosion in demand for Cyclovac central vacuum cleaners and the Retraflex retractable hose system,” stated Marc Bruneau, president of Trovac Industries.

The goal of this expansion is to strengthen Trovac Industries’ position as a leader in its industry by introducing new products and improved technologies. The capital investment will be used to acquire new production equipment to increase productivity and enhance research and development programs. This will allow the company to reorganize their supply chain, increase storage capacity for raw materials and double their production capabilities.





This announcement ensures the continuity of the Trovac Industries commitment to becoming more sustainable. Its expansion plan, notably marked by the 2019 Investment Project to improve the air quality of the plant and head office by using Cyclo UV air purifiers, as well as changing the plant’s LED lights for a greener and more energy efficient innovative production. Trovac Industries is also working to reduce their carbon footprint by working to better consolidate its shipments. Likewise, the company has also pledged to use recycled cardboard for its packaging and to eliminate all plastic bags to make way for reusable bags.

