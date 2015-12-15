Datawisp Closes $3.6M Seed Round Led by CoinFund to Expand its B2B no-code Data Platform for Web3 and Web2

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Datawisp, a no-code data exploration platform focused on web3 and gaming, has raised $3.6 million USD in funding. The seed round was led by CoinFund, with participation from Spartan Capital, Mirana Ventures, Dweb3 Capital, and existing investors Play Ventures.

For most businesses, the ability to make data-informed decisions is severely bottlenecked by developer resources; code is the most efficient way of working with data and developers are already a scarce commodity. This is especially true for games and web3 native apps, where companies are forced to make decisions based on siloed information that’s often not designed for analysis. Datawisp solves this problem by allowing anyone to build complex queries and dashboards with an easy to use, 100% visual language that replaces code.

Most web3 focused data platforms deliver standardized boxed metrics or cater to consumers and the NFT community. Datawisp breaks the mold by focusing exclusively on business clients and the unique metrics that are crucial to their operation. It also lets businesses combine their web3 and web2 data to draw unique insights. The platform is currently integrated with Solana, enabling direct access to on-chain data, and support for more blockchains is coming later this year. Datawisp also supports a variety of web2 data sources.

Prior to Datawisp, the four-person founding team successfully built and shipped a wide range of data products in the esports and gaming industries, with clients such as Twitch, DreamHack, ESL, and more, and worked as data consultants for a AAA game studio.

The funds will be used to grow the team, improve Datawisp’s platform offerings, and scale its infrastructure to support larger clients.

Speaking on the news, Evan Feng, Partner at CoinFund said “What can often be overlooked are the companies striving to build foundational infrastructure and technologies that improve efficiency in our industry. Datawisp is revolutionizing data analytics and laying the groundwork for business intelligence tools across both gaming and traditional business models within web3, with an eye on crossing the chasm to target web2 corporate wallets down the line. We are looking forward to helping them achieve scale across their operations and to ship their ambitious product roadmap across multiple end markets.”

Datawisp co-founder and CEO Mo Hallaba said “Today’s applications generate more data than ever, and that data is increasingly interconnected. It’s both more difficult and more important for companies to make sense of that data and leverage it to make better business decisions. Our vision is to build a product that works for everyone – regardless of their technical ability – and makes working with data as easy as sending an email in Outlook or creating a slide deck in Powerpoint.”

Angelo Boskovic, Head of Business Development at Streamflow, the Solana-based Token distribution platform said “Datawisp has become an essential part of how Streamflow works with data, develops and monitors its KPIs, and sets its strategy.”

