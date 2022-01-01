Deep Observability Market Forecasted to Grow at 64 Percent CAGR, From $278M to $2B, by 2026

Gigamon leads the way in this emerging, high growth market as deep observability extends the value of observability tools with network-level intelligence to deliver defense in depth across the hybrid cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, is paving the way in this emerging, high growth market as rapid deep observability adoption is slated to fuel market growth, now forecasted to reach $2B by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64 percent, according to leading market intelligence research firm 650 Group.

Today’s most prevalent challenges of managing modern cloud infrastructures are the increased complexity, driven by the acceleration of digital transformation, and the resulting security and performance blind spots created by deploying an array of disparate tools spread out across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. Over the next five years, organizations will increasingly rely upon observability tools to monitor their hybrid cloud environments for security and performance issues at the application layer, but these tools leave them exposed to cyber threats because they lack visibility at the network-layer of their infrastructure.

To eliminate blind spots, reduce complexity and simplify compliance governance, organizations will increasingly leverage deep observability techniques that harness actionable network-level intelligence to amplify the power of observability tools to deliver defense in depth and complete performance management. As a result, IT leaders will have the ability to assure security and compliance governance, pinpoint performance bottlenecks, and gain the operational agility they require to realize the full transformational promise of the cloud.

Deep observability includes probes and agents sold as standalone systems and charged separately from other observability systems. Deep observability, as defined by the 650 Group:

Is an emerging segment within observability

Can inspect and gather network, security, and computing traffic by extracting event metadata from packets or computing infrastructure is a separate set of tools beyond event-based logging

May be hardware probes or virtual agents

Must maintain multi-vendor support

Must support multiple networks, such as public cloud, private data centers, and colocation deployments

Should be interoperable with numerous observability platform data lakes

“While cloud computing is now the norm vs. the exception, the current pace of cloud migrations has introduced a new level of complexity and risk that is driving a sea change in the industry,” said Alan Weckel, founder and technology analyst of 650 Group. “Deep observability as an emerging, fast-growing market presents a significant opportunity for IT leaders to re-evaluate how they gain value from their digital tools. With its deep industry knowledge and expertise, Gigamon is in a unique position to lead the market into this next era of hybrid cloud security and network performance management as more organizations look to reinvent their performance and scalability tactics.”

As a trusted market leader in network visibility and security solutions, Gigamon serves the world’s largest enterprises with the tools and expertise required to help optimize and secure their hybrid cloud environments. Customers include Lockheed Martin, Clemson University, Johns Hopkins Medical Institution, Under Armour, and the U.S. Department of Defense. The Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline was also recently integrated with Sumo Logic and New Relic.

For more information on the power of deep observability and its market projections, stay tuned for an upcoming report from the 650 Group, slated for publication in the fall.

About Gigamon



Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that harnesses actionable network-level intelligence to amplify the power of observability tools. This powerful combination helps enable IT organizations to assure security and compliance governance, speed root-cause analysis of performance bottlenecks, and lower operational overhead associated with managing hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructures. The result: modern enterprises realize the full transformational promise of the cloud. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit gigamon.com.

© 2022 Gigamon. All rights reserved. Gigamon and the Gigamon logo are trademarks of Gigamon in the United States and/or other countries. Gigamon trademarks can be found at www.gigamon.com/legal-trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About 650 Group



650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. 650 Group focuses on leading-edge market trends and research and prides itself on first to market research with over 12 research programs focused on Cloud trends. For more information, visit: http://650Group.com.

