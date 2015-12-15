DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Change of Auditor Appointment

[DATELINE]DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (“DGTL” or the “Company“) has changed its appointed auditor from Baker Tilly WM LLP (“Former Auditor”) to Zeifmans LLP (“Successor Auditor”) effective August 5th, 2022. DGTL Holdings Inc. board of directors accepted the resignation of the Former Auditor and appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor of the Company effective August 5th, 2022, and to hold office until the close of the Company’s next annual general meeting of shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor’s audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company’s auditor. There are no “reportable events” (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company’s audit committee and board of directors and filed on SEDAR.

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is building a portfolio of digital media technologies and services. DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth lifecycle stage within the sectors of social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL’s vision is to build a walled garden digital media conglomerate via M&A and a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as “DGTL”, the OTCQB exchange as “DGTHF”, and the FSE as “A2QB0L”.

For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com

Engagement Labs

As a wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Their flagship TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for itsF500 level clients. Engagement Labs is expanding its products and service offerings to a full-service social media marketing content, analytics and distribution-based social management platform.

To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

