DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital Launch Xenith IG Fiber Platform in Asia-Pacific

Xenith IG’s conduit and fiber assets will serve key Asia-Pacific markets

Clement Goh appointed as CEO of Xenith IG

BOCA RATON, Fla. & ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalbridge–DigitalBridge Investment Management (“DigitalBridge”), the investment management arm of DigitalBridge Group, Inc., and funds affiliated with Columbia Capital have formed Xenith Infrastructure Group (“Xenith IG”), a new fiber platform serving hyperscalers, data center operators, carriers and enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region. Xenith IG’s initial assets comprise conduit and fiber assets in Singapore and Hong Kong, which it acquired from Superloop (ASX: SLC).

Xenith IG will be led by Clement Goh, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2022. Mr. Goh brings more than 20 years of digital infrastructure and technology sector experience in the Asia-Pacific market to Xenith IG.

Mr. Goh said, “I am honored to serve as Xenith IG’s CEO and look forward to working with the entire team to address the increased demand for reliable and high-performance fiber connectivity as digitalization continues to grow in this region. DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital are global leaders in building digital infrastructure businesses, and I am excited to partner with them to deliver dense and high-quality fiber networks serving the current and future requirements of our customers.”

“We believe Xenith IG is ideally positioned to capitalize on the significant growth of network demand observed in Asia-Pacific,” said Justin Chang, Managing Director and Head of Asia at DigitalBridge. “We are also thrilled to welcome Clement in his role as CEO. Clement brings a deep understanding of the connectivity and data center businesses in this region, and we look forward to working with him to grow the Xenith IG platform into a premier fiber infrastructure provider in this region.”

John Siegel, Partner at Columbia Capital, said, “Growth in data center capacity in Asia Pacific is creating meaningful demand for resilient fiber infrastructure. We look forward to working with Clement, a leading executive with significant expertise in the regional data center and connectivity markets, to build a best-in-class infrastructure platform.”

Over the course of his career, Mr. Goh has held senior executive and operational positions at several digital infrastructure and technology firms in the Asia-Pacific markets. He joins Xenith IG from ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (“STT GDC”), where he served as the CEO for Southeast Asia and was responsible for leading the firm’s growth initiatives in that region. Before STT GDC, Mr. Goh served as Managing Director for Equinix South Asia, where he was responsible for the overall performance of the company’s Singapore IBX centers and channel partnership in Indonesia, in addition to playing an instrumental role in setting up the Equinix sales office in India. Earlier in his career, Mr. Goh held business development positions at Dell, Oracle and Hewlett Packard. Mr. Goh holds a Bachelor of Engineering from National University of Singapore with concentrations in electrics and electronics engineering, and an MBA from National University of Singapore and UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure investment firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centres, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a US$47 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information visit www.digitalbridge.com.

About Columbia Capital

Columbia Capital is a leading venture capital firm, focused on partnering with top operators to build companies in the digital infrastructure, enterprise IT, and mobility sectors. Since its inception in 1989, Columbia Capital has invested in over 175 companies across its sectors of focus. To date, Columbia Capital has raised approximately US$5 billion of fund commitments. Columbia Capital is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, United States. For more information visit www.colcap.com.

About Xenith IG

Xenith IG is a dark fiber network infrastructure owner and operator serving the APAC region. Hyperscalers, data center operators, content providers, carriers, and enterprises rely on Xenith IG to provide reliable, robust, and high-bandwidth connectivity solutions. Xenith IG’s leadership consists of fiber connectivity professionals with proven success building and maintaining large-scale data networks around the world. Learn more by visiting www.xenithig.com.

