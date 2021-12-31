DISCO Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total Revenue of $33.7 Million, a Year over Year Increase of 14%

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“This quarter marked another excellent period of accomplishments at DISCO,” said Kiwi Camara, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to see a growing number of customers transitioning to our cloud-native solution as we increased our customer count to 1,255, an increase of 27% year over year. With the launch of topic clustering with automatic indexing – a highly anticipated innovation in our software – we continue to improve our full-stack solution to give our customers the necessary tools to transform the practice of law.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue was $33.7 million, up 14% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss was $20.2 million, compared to $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($12.4) million, compared to ($1.6) million in the second quarter of 2021.

Recent Business Highlights:

New Offices: DISCO officially opened the doors of its new headquarters in downtown Austin, Texas and a new office in New York, New York.

Kiwi Camara, Co-Founder and CEO of DISCO, was named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Central South Award finalist. TrustRadius Top Rated Award: DISCO received a 2022 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius with a trScore of 8.8 out of 10.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook

As of August 11, 2022, DISCO is issuing the following outlook for the third quarter of 2022 and fiscal year 2022:

Third quarter of 2022:

Revenue in the range of $32.0 – $34.0 million, representing year-over-year growth between 7% and 14%.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of ($19.5) – ($17.5) million.

Fiscal year 2022:

Revenue in the range of $132.0 – $136.0 million, representing year-over-year growth between 15% and 19%.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of ($60.0) – ($56.0) million.

DISCO’s third quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside of our control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, our expectations may change. There can be no assurance that we will achieve these results.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure; in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

DISCO will host a conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) today, August 11, 2022, to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results and business highlights. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 550-5431 from the United States or +1 (646) 960-0807 internationally with conference ID 8394292. The live webcast of the conference call and other materials related to DISCO’s financial performance can be accessed from DISCO’s investor relations website at ir.csdisco.com.

Following the completion of the call until 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, September 1, 2022, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the United States, +1 (647) 362-9199 internationally with conference ID 8394292. A webcast replay will also be available at ir.csdisco.com for 12 months.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters.

References to “DISCO,” the “Company,” “our” or “we” in this press release refer to CS Disco, Inc. and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

DISCO uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP gross margin; non-GAAP research and development expense; non-GAAP sales and marketing expense; non-GAAP general and administrative expense; non-GAAP loss from operations; non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share (basic and diluted). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures of operating performance because they exclude items that DISCO does not consider indicative of its core performance.

In the case of Adjusted EBITDA, DISCO adjusts net loss for such items as depreciation and amortization expense; income tax provision; interest and other, net; stock-based compensation expense; payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions; CEO Performance Award issuance expense; unoccupied lease expense; and other one-time, non-recurring items, when applicable. In the case of non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, and non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, DISCO adjusted the respective GAAP balances for stock-based compensation expense. In the case of non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, DISCO adjusts the respective GAAP balances for stock-based compensation expense; CEO Performance Award issuance expense; unoccupied lease expense; and other one-time, non-recurring items, when applicable.

There are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies. Certain items that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures can have a material impact on operating loss and net loss. As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, the closest GAAP measures, or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DISCO’s management uses these non-GAAP measures as measures of operating performance; to prepare DISCO’s annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of DISCO’s business; to evaluate the effectiveness of DISCO’s business strategies; to provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to facilitate a comparison of DISCO’s results with those of other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results; and in communication with our board of directors concerning DISCO’s financial performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements regarding DISCO’s future financial performance and the integration of acquired technology assets. Words such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” and similar phrases that denote future expectation or intent regarding DISCO’s financial results, operations, and other matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause DISCO’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially, including (i) our history of operating losses; (ii) our limited operating history; (iii) our ability to maintain and advance our innovation and brand; (iv) our ability to effectively add new customers; (v) our ability to effectively increase usage and penetration with our existing customer base; (vi) our ability to expand our sales coverage and establish a digital sales channel; (vii) our ability to expand internationally; (viii) our ability to extend and strengthen our channel partnerships and integrations; (ix) our ability to expand our offering portfolio to a wider range of legal processes outside of our current core offerings; (x) our ability to pursue strategic acquisitions and strategic investments to expand the functionality and value of our solution; (xi) our ability to comply or remain in compliance with laws and regulations that currently apply or become applicable to our business in the jurisdictions in which we operate; (xii) the potential that our computer or electronic systems, applications or services, or those of any third parties on whom we depend, fail or suffer security or data privacy breaches or other unauthorized or improper access to, use of, or destruction of our proprietary or confidential data, employee data, or personal data; (xiii) our ability to compete effectively with existing competitors and new market entrants; (xiv) general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and (xv) the impact that global events, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including variants of COVID-19, or other public health crises, and the Russian military operations in Ukraine, and any related economic downturn could have on our or our customers’ businesses, financial condition and results of operations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 13, 2022. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Forward-looking statements represent DISCO’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CS DISCO, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands, except par value amounts)



(unaudited) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 228,187 $ 255,477 Accounts receivable, net 24,309 20,740 Other current assets 2,950 4,634 Total current assets 255,446 280,851 Property and equipment, net 7,229 5,335 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,937 864 Intangible assets, net 1,101 — Goodwill 5,898 — Other assets 737 351 Total assets $ 281,348 $ 287,401 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,565 $ 4,686 Accrued expenses 4,609 2,844 Accrued salary and benefits 5,817 7,955 Deferred revenue 2,690 2,175 Operating leases 1,229 890 Finance leases 39 99 Total current liabilities 22,949 18,649 Operating leases, non-current 9,711 — Finance leases, non-current 219 — Other liabilities 631 75 Total liabilities 33,510 18,724 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock $0.005 par value, 100,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock $0.005 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 58,662 and 58,010 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 294 291 Additional paid-in capital 407,028 395,850 Accumulated deficit (159,484 ) (127,464 ) Total stockholders’ equity 247,838 268,677 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 281,348 $ 287,401

CS DISCO, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss



(in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 33,710 $ 29,547 $ 68,178 $ 50,678 Cost of revenue 8,489 8,695 17,458 14,483 Gross profit 25,221 20,852 50,720 36,195 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,181 7,861 27,499 14,123 Sales and marketing 18,931 10,832 35,350 18,708 General and administrative 11,065 5,128 19,584 9,182 Total operating expenses 45,177 23,821 82,433 42,013 Loss from operations (19,956 ) (2,969 ) (31,713 ) (5,818 ) Other income (expense) Interest and other income 29 21 59 34 Interest and other expense (200 ) (92 ) (293 ) (148 ) Loss from operations before income taxes (20,127 ) (3,040 ) (31,947 ) (5,932 ) Income tax provision (44 ) (43 ) (73 ) (79 ) Net loss $ (20,171 ) $ (3,083 ) $ (32,020 ) $ (6,011 ) Less accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock — (25 ) — (51 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (20,171 ) $ (3,108 ) $ (32,020 ) $ (6,062 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.45 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 58,344 13,636 58,159 13,513

CS DISCO, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(in thousands)



(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities: Net loss $ (32,020 ) $ (6,011 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operations: Depreciation and amortization 1,155 830 Stock-based compensation 8,728 1,454 Charge to allowance for credit losses 367 251 Loss (Gain) on disposal of long-lived assets (1 ) — Unoccupied lease charges 798 — Non-cash operating lease costs 513 487 Non-cash interest — 41 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,935 ) (8,534 ) Other current assets 1,671 (819 ) Other long-term assets (387 ) — Accounts payable 2,966 1,513 Accrued expenses and other (1,703 ) 1,268 Deferred revenue 211 (153 ) Operating lease liabilities (525 ) (502 ) Other liabilities (16 ) — Net cash used in operating activities (22,178 ) (10,175 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized internal-use software development costs (1,868 ) (1,447 ) Cash paid for acquisitions (5,310 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (7,178 ) (1,447 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs (284 ) (594 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,656 835 Repurchase of common stock related to net share settlement (264 ) (107 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (42 ) (55 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,066 79 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents: (27,290 ) (11,543 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 255,477 58,569 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 228,187 $ 47,026 Supplemental disclosure: Cash paid for interest $ — $ 39 Cash paid for taxes $ 248 $ 57 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Accretion of preferred stock to redemption value $ — $ 51 Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 920 $ — Costs related to initial public offering included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ — $ 1,550 Acquisition holdback $ 800 $ — Contingent consideration related to acquisition $ 593 $ —

CS DISCO, INC. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results



(in thousands, except for percentages and per share amounts)



(unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (20,171 ) $ (3,083 ) $ (32,020 ) $ (6,011 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 700 406 1,155 830 Income tax provision 44 43 73 79 Interest and other, net 171 71 234 114 Stock-based compensation expense 5,522 966 8,728 1,454 Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions 135 19 409 23 CEO Performance Award issuance expense 386 — 386 — Unoccupied leases expense 798 — 798 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,415 ) $ (1,578 ) $ (20,237 ) $ (3,511 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin (37 )% (5 )% (30 )% (7 )% Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 8,489 $ 8,695 $ 17,458 $ 14,483 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (234 ) (10 ) (394 ) (18 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 8,255 $ 8,685 $ 17,064 $ 14,465 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 25,455 $ 20,862 $ 51,115 $ 36,213 Non-GAAP gross margin 76 % 71 % 75 % 71 % Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Research and development $ 15,181 $ 7,861 $ 27,499 $ 14,123 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (2,073 ) (285 ) (3,500 ) (486 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 13,108 $ 7,576 $ 23,999 $ 13,637 Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue 39 % 26 % 35 % 27 % Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales and marketing $ 18,931 $ 10,832 $ 35,350 $ 18,708 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (1,380 ) (235 ) (2,201 ) (318 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 17,551 $ 10,597 $ 33,149 $ 18,390 Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue 52 % 36 % 49 % 36 % Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 General and administrative $ 11,065 $ 5,128 $ 19,584 $ 9,182 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (1,835 ) (436 ) (2,633 ) (632 ) CEO Performance Award issuance expense (386 ) — (386 ) — Unoccupied lease expense (798 ) — (798 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 8,046 $ 4,692 $ 15,767 $ 8,550 Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue 24 % 16 % 23 % 17 % Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loss from operations $ (19,956 ) $ (2,969 ) $ (31,713 ) $ (5,818 ) Operating margin (59 )% (10 )% (47 )% (11 )% Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 5,522 966 8,728 1,454 CEO Performance Award issuance expense 386 — 386 — Unoccupied leases expense 798 — 798 — Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (13,250 ) $ (2,003 ) $ (21,801 ) $ (4,364 ) Non-GAAP operating margin (39 )% (7 )% (32 )% (9 )% Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (20,171 ) $ (3,108 ) $ (32,020 ) $ (6,062 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 5,522 966 8,728 1,454 CEO Performance Award issuance expense 386 — 386 — Unoccupied leases expense 798 — 798 — Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (13,465 ) $ (2,142 ) $ (22,108 ) $ (4,608 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 58,344 13,636 58,159 13,513 Non-GAAP income attributable to common stockholders as a % of revenue (40 )% (7 )% (32 )% (9 )%

