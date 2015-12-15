DISCO to Present at Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO” ) (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Kiwi Camara, and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Lafair, will present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on September 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Central Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on DISCO’s investor relations website at ir.csdisco.com. An archived replay will also be made available at the same location for a limited time following the presentation.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

Contacts

Press
Kevin Blomberg

DISCO Public Relations

[email protected]

Investor
Lee Robinson

DISCO Investor Relations

[email protected]

Related Stories

First Responder Technologies Inc. Gives Corporate Update

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. Reports New Form Share Option Plan and Amendment to Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan

Coloured Ties Acquires 46 Additional Claims in Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium Belt and Amends NSR Purchase Agreement

Lowell Farms Inc. Announces Closing of $4.2 Million Convertible Debenture Financing

Senti Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

GiftChill Donates $250,000 Worth of Crypto to Support Ukraine

You may have missed

First Responder Technologies Inc. Gives Corporate Update

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. Reports New Form Share Option Plan and Amendment to Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan

Coloured Ties Acquires 46 Additional Claims in Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium Belt and Amends NSR Purchase Agreement

Lowell Farms Inc. Announces Closing of $4.2 Million Convertible Debenture Financing

Senti Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

error: Content is protected !!