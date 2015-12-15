Domo Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification

Domo passes rigorous third-party security review through HITRUST’s risk-based, 2-year certification validating commitment to managing risk, improving security posture and meeting compliance requirements

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that its cloud-based platform – the Domo platform running on Amazon Web Service (AWS) – has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

This certification demonstrates that the Domo platform meets key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk for its customers. This achievement places Domo in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“With customers across the globe in highly regulated industries such as financial services, health care, government and more, Domo is committed to ensuring a premier level of data privacy, security and compliance,” said Suyesh Karki, Domo CISO. “By completing numerous audits, assessments and compliance requirements such as rigorous third-party network and system penetration tests, Domo is proud to demonstrate our continuous improvement and investment in data protection and information security. Achieving the HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification places Domo in an elite group of organizations across world that have earned this distinction.”

Domo is committed to ensuring the best-in-class security and privacy controls while still providing businesses with data accessibility and ease of use. As such, it has set up the Domo Trust Program to ensure its customers are fully protected with enterprise-grade data protection that scales. Among the safeguards included in this program are a Security Council, comprising a cross-functional team of senior technology and business leaders, and built-in security, compliance and privacy controls throughout the platform that are subject to continuous review and industry-accepted best practices and frameworks.

“The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. “The fact that Domo has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”

For more information about Domo and its security and compliance commitments, visit www.domo.com/platform/security.

