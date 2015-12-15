Ed Keller Joins Equity Data Science Board of Directors

Industry veteran moves to support innovative data science technology

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datascience–Equity Data Science (“EDS”), an investment process management software provider that delivers insights and productivity tools to hedge funds and asset managers, has announced today that industry veteran Ed Keller has joined the firm’s Board of Directors. In this role, Keller will help EDS in accelerating the company’s strategic growth plan.

Keller recently retired after 28 years at Morgan Stanley as a Managing Director and the Global Head of Prime Brokerage, where he also sat on Morgan Stanley’s Equity Operating Committee and the Prime Brokerage Executive Committee. Prior to that, Keller ran Prime Brokerage in the Americas and Global Equity Sales in the Americas, was head of Morgan Stanley’s Boston office and spent five years with them in London. He graduated from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management and served on the Kellogg Finance Network Advisory Board. Keller also sits on the St. Lawrence Board of Trustees where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

“We are delighted to welcome Ed to our Board during exciting growth,” said Sandeep Varma, CEO and Co-founder at EDS. “His knowledge and expertise among our client base will be incredibly valuable toward our approach to scaling our business as we evolutionize the investment process by providing fundamental investors more control, clarity and better decision-making, leading to greater productivity and higher performance.”

“EDS is at the forefront of disrupting investment decision-making technology and creating a new path forward for fundamental managers,” Keller said. “I am enthusiastic to be part of its mission to help investors optimize their investment processes to maximize returns.”

EDS has cultivated a strong partner ecosystem, embracing best-of-breed content from firms, including MSCI and Wolfe Research, along with focused technology and service provider integration to ease the transition to a modern investment process framework for fundamental investors. Recently, through its strategic and reseller partnership with the Asset Servicing business unit of Northern Trust, EDS and Enfusion together developed a certified, mutually supported interface to provide a streamlined approach to data sharing. Also in 2021, Northern Trust and EDS began a collaboration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to enhance high performance analytics and secure data sharing.

In February, EDS was the recipient of the 2022 HFM US Tech Award for Most Disruptive Technology Solution, alongside strategic partner Northern Trust Asset Servicing. EDS has also received a 2021 Nicsa NOVA award for Innovation in Technology.

Equity Data Science (EDS) is a global investment process management solutions provider with deep domain expertise and modernized technology. It empowers fundamental investors to maximize returns through greater insights and productivity by aggregating data sources and refining workflows to govern investment decisions. EDS provides a fully configurable, measurable, and scalable platform with purpose-built analytics to support the entire investment lifecycle, including idea generation, research management, portfolio construction and analytics, risk management, performance attribution and ESG. Visit us at www.equitydatascience.com.

