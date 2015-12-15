Eitri Foundry Ranks #1 on 2022 Top Ohio Solar Contractors List

ORLANDO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Despite concerns over supply chain interruptions and tariff investigations, the U.S. solar industry saw record solar and energy storage demand in 2021. Eitri Foundry can attest to this, having one of its busiest years yet. Solar Power World has recognized the company’s installation success by ranking Eitri Foundry at No. 1 in the state of Ohio on the 2022 Top Ohio Solar Contractors List, and at No. 114 on the national 2022 Top Solar Contractors list.

“We started Eitri Foundry to serve Ohio municipal partners because we saw the benefits of non-escalating, long-term energy contracts that our solar projects offer,” explains Lian Niu, Managing Member of Eitri Foundry. “Our projects have been an effective hedge against inflation and volatile energy markets, while also providing added tax revenues that support public services. We’ve focused on Ohio since day 1, so it’s an honor to have our partners embrace our work and being named #1 in the state is a momentous milestone for us!”

Eitri Foundry, an industry-leading solar energy development & EPC firm, has installed 17,985 kW in 2021, and a cumulative total of 39,200 kW in Ohio since being founded in 2017.

“We’re able to deliver on this scale because we have incredible local partners,” says Christopher McCabe, Director of Operations. Eitri works closely with local manufacturers, service providers, and community leaders to develop and build projects in a manner that ensure mutual success. “Looking forward, I’m certain that our commitment to our partnership-focused mentality will lead to continued growth and many more completed projects in the state.”

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by industry magazine Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services, markets, and states.

About Eitri Foundry

Eitri Foundry provides development, design, construction, and finance services for solar energy projects. With a strong emphasis on value, partnerships, and community, we strive to bring the most cost-effective and benefit-producing solutions. Since 2017, Eitri has deployed ~$40M of private capital to promote public power projects that strengthen communities, support local jobs, spur economic development, and ultimately drive value to the local partners and neighbors in the communities we build for. Leveraging our core competencies, we produce industry-leading results such as a track record of project completion within 1 year or less.

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development, and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

Contacts

Eitri Foundry

Aaron Bennet, community engagement specialist



407-543-6321



[email protected]

Solar Power World

Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief



216-860-5259



[email protected]