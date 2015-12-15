Element Solutions Inc to Participate in the Credit Suisse 35th Annual Specialties & Basics Conference

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) announced today that Benjamin Gliklich, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and Q&A session at the Credit Suisse 35th Annual Specialties & Basics Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast of the discussion and replay will be made available in the Investors section of www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers’ manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Varun Gokarn

Senior Director, Strategy and Finance

Element Solutions Inc

1-561-406-8465

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Liz Cohen

Managing Director

Kekst CNC

1-212-521-4845

