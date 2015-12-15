Enable Earns a Spot on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. Second Year in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#b2brebatemanagement—Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, announced today that it has secured a position on Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing private companies in the United States for 2022. This marks the second consecutive year the company has earned a position on the list.

The Inc. 5000 is a prestigious list that features the fastest growing and most innovative private companies in the country. Other former honorees include Intuit, Microsoft, Patagonia and Zillow. The 2022 Inc. 5000 list ranks overall revenue growth over a three-year period. Enable is ranked #900 on the list.

The announcement comes at a time of rapid growth for Enable. The company is on a mission to enable trusted trading relationships throughout the supply chain. Enable’s platform allows companies to better control rebate complexity and to author, agree upon, execute and track the progress of all trading deals in one place. In today’s climate, efficient management of rebate complexity has become a major opportunity for manufacturers, distributors and retailers alike. Forward looking companies like these are using rebates to drive partner behavior. At the same time, they’re rebuilding the loyalty and trust that has eroded due to partners operating in silos.

“We’re thrilled to be featured on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years. This is a significant recognition of the work the whole team here has put in,” said Andrew Butt, Co-founder and CEO of Enable. “What is remarkable is that we’re transcending our goals each year and we’re on a trajectory to more than double revenue by year end. Along with surpassing other key metrics, we’ve significantly expanded our team from 138 employees in May 2021 to over 300 employees today. We’re committed to continuing our trajectory of sustainable growth, increasing our presence on a global level and ultimately putting a stake in the rebate management category.”

ABOUT ENABLE

Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers take control of their rebate programs and turn them into an engine for growth. Starting with finance and commercial teams, Enable helps you better manage rebate complexity with automated real-time data and insights, accurate forecasting and stronger cross-functional alignment. This lets you — and everyone in your business — know exactly where you are with rebates. Then you can extend Enable externally to suppliers and customers, setting them up with one collaborative place to author, agree upon, execute on, and track the progress of deals.

Contacts

Kristen Grossi



talkTECH



[email protected]